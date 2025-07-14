Liberia: Gonetafrica, Iic Forge Partnership to Advance Transparency and Data Governance

GonetAfrica, Inc., the parent body of Gonet Academy, has entered into a formal partnership with the Independent Information Commission (IIC) aimed at strengthening transparency, data governance, and institutional accountability across Liberia. The agreement, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), was sealed at a ceremony held at the IIC headquarters in Monrovia.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Mohammed Kerkulah, Founder and CEO of GonetAfrica, and Mr. Joash T. Hodges, Commissioner of the IIC. Senior officials and technical staff from both institutions attended the signing, which is seen as a significant step toward enhancing access to information and promoting data-driven decision-making at all levels of governance.

"This partnership is more than just a formality--it is a commitment to deepening access to information, building institutional capacity, and promoting the culture of data-informed decision-making across Liberia," said Mr. Kerkulah during the ceremony.

The agreement outlines a framework for collaboration in several key areas of national development. These include the design of administrative frameworks for compliance oversight, the decentralization of IIC services to underserved regions, and the development of digital tools for records and program management. It also covers stakeholder engagement initiatives, resource mobilization strategies, institutional capacity assessments, and the implementation of monitoring and evaluation systems to track progress and ensure transparency. Support for the effective implementation of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act also forms a core component of the partnership.

The MOU is effective for one year, with an option for renewal by mutual consent of the two parties.

Commissioner Hodges welcomed the collaboration, describing it as timely and aligned with the national vision of building inclusive and accountable institutions. "Working with GonetAfrica will allow the IIC to expand its reach and deepen its engagement across sectors. We believe this partnership will lead to real, measurable change," he said.

Mr. Kerkulah echoed this sentiment, noting that the initiative reflects a shared vision for a more transparent and empowered society. "At GonetAfrica, we believe access to information is not just a right--it is a tool for empowerment. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to cultivate leaders, strengthen systems, and drive sustainable development in Liberia and beyond," he stated.

Both institutions emphasized that the partnership is designed to generate long-term benefits by embedding transparency and accountability into Liberia's governance and development frameworks.

GonetAfrica is a Liberian institution focused on leadership development, capacity building, and strategic consulting, primarily through its flagship platform, Gonet Academy. It supports educational and institutional growth in the areas of governance and sustainable development.

The Independent Information Commission, established by an Act of the National Legislature in 2010, is responsible for enforcing and overseeing the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act. Its mandate includes compliance monitoring, outreach, and public awareness to ensure citizens' right to access information is protected and upheld.