Liberia: Over 300 Liberian Jobs At Risk At MoT

Approximately 300 employees of the Ministry of Transport (MOT) workers are facing potential job losses due to a Concession Agreement involving the Ministry of Justice, and the Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated. The agreement may impact four key departments at MOT: Motor Division, Inspectorates, Driver License, and License Plates.

In response to this situation, over 200 Ministry of Transportation employees staged a peaceful protest at the Capitol building, petitioning both the Senate and the House of Representatives regarding the foreign concession. The employees raised concerns about the agreement's legality and potential negative effects on the Ministry's statutory and operational functions.

They claimed that the agreement, reportedly facilitated by Liberia National Police Director Gregory Coleman, could lead to the dismissal of around 300 ministry staff and a diversion of an estimated US$275 million in government revenue over a 25-year period. The employees argued that the Ministry has the ability to generate approximately US$12 million annually independently.

Referring to the Liberian Traffic Management as a "private terrorist-financing group," the petitioners questioned the agreement's legitimacy and highlighted the significant legal, economic, and humanitarian implications if it were to be implemented.

Upon receipt of the petition, House Speaker Hon. Richard Nagbe Koon assured the employees that the matter would be promptly reviewed by the legislative body. Consequently, the House authorized the Transport Committee to investigate the concession agreement and provide a comprehensive report within one week.

Additionally, a joint committee on transportation and judiciary has been assigned to investigate the allegations further and report back to the House's plenary within two weeks.

The petition concluded with a strong plea for legislative action to reexamine and potentially annul the concession agreement to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the livelihoods of public servants.