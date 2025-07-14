Ghana Medical Relief Commits to Healthcare Delivery in Deprived Communities

The Ghana Medical Relief (GMR), a non-profitable international humanitarian organisation, has reiterated its continuous commitment to improve healthcare delivery in deprived communities in the country.

It mentioned for instance, the donation of medical supplies in the form of hospital beds, ultrasound machines, examination tables, cardiac defibrillators, operating room equipment, and medications to hospitals and clinics across the country over the past six years.

The GMR, in a statement issued and copied The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said that it had a team of healthcare and non-healthcare volunteers who were capable of delivering quality healthcare service across the country.

According to the organisation, in 2024 a team of more than 100 medical and non-medical volunteers in a five-day clinic provided free medical service to over 5,000 persons within Bortianor and its surrounding communities at the St. Carols Nursing School in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The statement also indicated that the GMR purchased health insurance for 2,500 persons and dispensed over 8,000 medical prescriptions.

In addition, the GMR said that it provided Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to workers at the Bortianor Polyclinic and made several donations of medical supplies to other health facilities across the country within the same period.

Also, the GMR noted that in 2023, its team of 150 and 100 medical and non-medical volunteers respectively in five-day clinic, provided free medical services to over 7,000 within Tamale and its surroundings at the Tamale Teaching Hospital as well as 6,468 persons within the Agogo in the Asante Akim North District in Asante Region.

Similarly, the GMR said that the team of medical and non-medical volunteers had offered teaching seminars on hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery diseases, nutrition, malaria prevention, dental hygiene, and hands-on CPR courses to people.

The GMR, under its able leadership of its founder and President, Dr Samuel Owusu, had received a number of citations, including a citation from the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North Constituency, Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with its health directorate, for the organisation's contributions to healthcare delivery.