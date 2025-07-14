Nigeria: Awujale's Burial Holds Today in Ijebu-Ode

14 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta — The remains of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu Ode, Oba Sikuru Kayode Adetona, will be committed to mother earth at his Ogbagba Court, Igbeba residence, in Ijebu-Ode.

A release signed by the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, stated that the burial will take place by 4:00 p.m.

The revered monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91.

He urged residents of the state to remember the families of the revered monarch in their prayers.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.