Nigeria: Buhari Contributed His Quota to Nigerian Project, Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has paid tributes to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader who contributed his quota to the Nigerian project at different times when duty called.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it received with shock, the passing of the country's immediate-past President, who died at a London hospital on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 92.

In his reaction to the demise of the former Nigerian leader, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata further stated that the history of the country is incomplete without Buhari.

He enjoined Nigerians to pray for the repose of his soul, while praying that God Almighty grant the bereaved family and his loved ones the fortitude to bear the heavy loss.

Buhari served Nigeria in different capacities as a former military Head of State, Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), among others.

He was twice democratically elected as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2015 and 2019 and handed over power to the incumbent President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023 after the expiration of this terms.