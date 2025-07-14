South Africa: Condolences On Passing of Former Nigeria President Buhari

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the government and nation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, following the passing of the West African nation's former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari passed away at a London clinic at the age of 82.

"As South Africa, we stand with the nation of Nigeria in your mourning. President Buhari led Nigeria as a patriot and a champion not only of the best attributes of his nation during his leadership, but of the future that awaited his great country," President Ramaphosa said.

The President reflected on the work the two of them undertook.

"I had the privilege of working closely with President Buhari on building relations between our country and sharing numerous reciprocal visits - including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These engagements were dedicated to intensifying cooperation in areas such as arts and culture, education, agriculture, trade and investment, mining, defence, immigration and science and technology.

"President Buhari's leadership brought our two nations closer together and as we did so, this partnership contributed to Africa's collective growth and development. This is a legacy on which we will continue to build," President Ramaphosa said.