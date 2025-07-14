Ghana: Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Manso Opuni Takes Over As New FDA Boss

14 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has announced the appointment of Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Manso Opuni as its new Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Monday, July 14, 2025.

Prior to this appointment, Prof. Opuni served as the Board Chairman of the FDA.

He succeeds Dr. Delese Darko, who has served as CEO since 2017 and was recently appointed as the Director General of the Africa Medicines Agency (AMA).

The FDA has extended its warmest congratulations to Prof. Opuni on his appointment and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the Authority's mandate of safeguarding public health and safety.

