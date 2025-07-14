Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Extends Condolences to Nigeria On Death of Former President

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has extended her condolences to Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu, the people of Nigeria, and the family of former president Muhammadu Buhari (82) upon his death.

Buhari died on Sunday.

He served as president from 2015 to 2023.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Nandi-Ndaitwah described Buhari as a revered statesman and a former military leader.

"I have learnt with sadness about the passing away of the former president of the

Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

"President Buhari contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria and the African continent.

"Nigeria has always been a dependable friend of the Namibian people during the difficult days of the liberation struggle.

"Since 1990, our bilateral relations have grown from strength to strength," she said.

She recalled Buhari's role in strengthening friendship and commercial ties between Nigeria and

Namibia during his tenure as president.