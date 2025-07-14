Ghana: Kenya's Leta Expands to Ghana Following $5m Seed Round

TLDR

Kenyan logistics software startup Leta has expanded into Ghana, marking its seventh African market, following a $5 million seed round raised in March 2025

The company, founded in 2021 by Nick Joshi, now operates in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mauritius, and Ghana

The $5 million raise was led by Speedinvest, with participation from Google's Africa Investment Fund and Equator

Kenyan logistics software startup Leta has expanded into Ghana, marking its seventh African market, following a $5 million seed round raised in March 2025. The company, founded in 2021 by Nick Joshi, now operates in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mauritius, and Ghana.

Leta builds AI-powered software to help businesses optimize delivery routes, manage fleet operations, and cut transport costs. Its latest launch in Accra is anchored by Simbisa Brands Limited, a major quick service restaurant group operating 600+ outlets across 11 countries.

The startup's platform is used by clients such as KFC, East African Breweries Limited (EABL), Wells Fargo Courier, and Gilani's. Since its 2022 pre-seed round, Leta has posted 5x revenue growth, facilitated 4.5 million deliveries, and moved over 150,000 tonnes of goods.

The $5 million raise was led by Speedinvest, with participation from Google's Africa Investment Fund and Equator. The new capital will be used to scale Leta's AI tools and refine its product offering.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Leta's expansion into Ghana reflects a growing shift in Africa's logistics sector--from hardware-heavy models to software-led solutions. As operational environments remain challenging and delivery costs remain high, businesses are increasingly turning to data and automation to boost efficiency. Leta's bet is that software can do more than scale fleets--it can make them smarter. With major pan-African clients and traction in seven markets, the startup is carving out a role as a backbone infrastructure player for digital logistics. The model is asset-light, scalable, and highly relevant as more African businesses seek reliable delivery operations without incurring massive capital costs. By targeting complex supply chains and optimizing logistics through AI, Leta joins a new wave of African B2B SaaS companies building for continent-wide infrastructure needs, aiming to digitize trade and transport at scale.