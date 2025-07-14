Nigeria: 4 Killed, Many Trapped in Kano Building Collapse

Many are still trapped while four persons have been confirmed dead from the ruins of a three-storey uncompleted building that collapsed at Abedi Street in the Sabon Gari area of Kano state on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 6 pm during a heavy downpour.

According to witnesses, the structure suddenly collapsed burying individuals who had taken shelter from the rain beneath the building.

When Daily Trust visited the scene around 8 p.m., no active rescue operation had commenced. However, residents confirmed that 11 rescued victims had been taken to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano.

Although officials from the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Federal Fire Service were present at the site, along with heavily armed police personnel, no coordinated rescue effort was visible at the time.

Rescue equipment and machinery, including excavators, were not yet deployed.

Residents of the area, frustrated by the absence of an immediate emergency response, said they had no choice but to initiate rescue efforts on their own.

"We had people screaming for help under the rubble since evening," said Emmanuel Ike, a resident.

"But the situation is beyond us. We were only able to rescue a few before nightfall. The emergency officials showed up but haven't done anything. They say they are waiting for an excavator."

Ike, along with other locals, said the community's swift action made the difference in saving lives, but feared the death toll could rise if professional rescue does not begin quickly.

"The community has tried their best. Some people are still under the debris. We need urgent intervention," another eyewitness told Daily Trust.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, saying that the service was aware of the collapse and rescue operations were being organized.

"Our men are currently attending to another emergency situation along Katsina Road," he explained. "We will deploy a rescue team to the scene at Sabon Gari as soon as possible."

Abdullahi added that heavy rainfall and logistical constraints delayed immediate deployment of equipment needed to safely remove the rubble.

He, however, confirmed that while search and rescue mission continues, "so far four are dead, 15 were involved while others are at large.

"One of the rescued alive told us that there are others trapped so we are still searching with excavators to see if we will find anyone again."

The latest incident adds to a growing list of building collapses in Kano, many of which have been attributed to poor construction practices, substandard materials, and lack of oversight from relevant authorities.

Though the cause of Sunday's collapse remains unclear, concerned residents and observers have renewed calls for the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) and related agencies to intensify monitoring of ongoing constructions in the state.

A local builder who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity blamed "corner-cutting" by some private developers, accusing them of ignoring safety standards to save cost.

"This is not the first time a building under construction has collapsed here," he said. "Until the government begins to prosecute developers who ignore safety regulations, this kind of tragedy will continue."

By Monday morning, local volunteers were still keeping watch over the site, while awaiting the arrival of excavation machinery. Many fear that those still trapped beneath the debris may not survive without urgent professional intervention.

Residents called on Kano State Government, NEMA, and other emergency agencies to act fast and ensure accountability for the collapse.

"This is a disaster that could have been prevented. We urge the government to investigate the developer and bring anyone found culpable to justice," said community elder Alhaji Kabiru Danladi.

As at the time of filing this report, emergency officials were yet to release an official casualty figure or complete list of victims.