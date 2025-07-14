Somalia: Tensions Flare Up in Gedo Region As Federal Troops Turned Back From Dolow Airport

Mogadishu, July 14 — A new wave of political and military tension is unfolding in Somalia's Gedo region after a plane carrying federal troops was denied landing at Doolow airport, which is under the control of the semi-autonomous Jubaland administration, officials and local sources said Monday.

The aircraft, reportedly transporting federal security personnel for an undisclosed operation or security deployment, was turned away by local authorities, in what observers see as a stark escalation in the long-running standoff between Jubaland and the central government in Mogadishu.

Civilian flights between Mogadishu and Doolow were reportedly disrupted as a result of the standoff, with travelers facing delays and confusion amid the growing uncertainty, local airline sources confirmed.

In recent days, Jubaland Vice President Mohamud Sayid Aden has been touring key areas in Gedo, including Beled-Hawo, in what appears to be a military inspection tour. Sources close to the regional leadership say Jubaland forces are mobilizing in response to what they perceive as attempts by the federal government to impose its authority or organize elections in the contested region.

Meanwhile, reports are emerging that former Jubaland Security Minister Abdirashid Janan -- who recently held talks with Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre -- may be appointed as the federal government's stabilization commander for Gedo, a move likely to fuel further friction.

This latest confrontation follows last year's controversial regional elections in Kismayo, where Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (commonly known as Ahmed Madobe) secured a third term. The federal government dismissed the vote as illegitimate, claiming it did not conform to the agreed direct electoral process.

The dispute between Mogadishu and Jubaland has persisted for years, but Gedo remains the most volatile flashpoint, with both sides vying for administrative and security control.

It remains unclear what steps either side will take next, but analysts warn that the rising tensions could plunge the region -- and the wider Jubba Valley -- into a new phase of instability with potentially serious implications for national reconciliation and the fight against militant groups like Al-Shabaab.