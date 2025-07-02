Somalia: Tensions Rise in Gedo As Federal Government Plans Jubaland Presidential Election

2 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Gedo region in southwestern Somalia has been facing increasing political tensions recently, with a growing rift between the Jubaland administration and the federal government. The federal authorities are preparing to hold an election aimed at appointing a new president for Jubaland.

Some cultural elders from Gedo welcomed the election plan but emphasized the need to protect the region from any disruptions that could threaten peace and stability. They called for safeguarding the environment against conflict during this sensitive period.

The federal government has previously affirmed its recognition of the Jubaland administration's leadership and stressed that the upcoming election would be conducted in accordance with the law.

However, Jubaland's current president, Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe), has openly opposed the federal government's move, accusing it of orchestrating a plan to undermine Jubaland's administration. This opposition has further escalated political tensions in the region.

The situation remains tense as both parties call for dialogue and agreement to ensure a peaceful and orderly election process in Gedo.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.