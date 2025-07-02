Somalia: Tensions Rise in Gedo As Federal Government Plans Jubaland Presidential Election

Mogadishu, Somalia — Gedo region in southwestern Somalia has been facing increasing political tensions recently, with a growing rift between the Jubaland administration and the federal government. The federal authorities are preparing to hold an election aimed at appointing a new president for Jubaland.

Some cultural elders from Gedo welcomed the election plan but emphasized the need to protect the region from any disruptions that could threaten peace and stability. They called for safeguarding the environment against conflict during this sensitive period.

The federal government has previously affirmed its recognition of the Jubaland administration's leadership and stressed that the upcoming election would be conducted in accordance with the law.

However, Jubaland's current president, Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe), has openly opposed the federal government's move, accusing it of orchestrating a plan to undermine Jubaland's administration. This opposition has further escalated political tensions in the region.

The situation remains tense as both parties call for dialogue and agreement to ensure a peaceful and orderly election process in Gedo.