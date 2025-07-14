Africa: Rasheedat Ajibade - Captain and Driving Force of the Super Falcons

At 25, Rasheedat Ajibade is playing in her third TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON. From rookie in 2018 to captain in the 2024 edition, the Atlético Madrid striker has grown in leaps and bounds. Long considered a promising prospect, she has established herself as a central figure of the Super Falcons. Arriving like a flash, she has become the compass.

On Thursday night, on the compact pitch of Casablanca's Larbi Zaouli Stadium, she did not score. She did not need to. Present in every area, precise in her choices, invaluable in moments of uncertainty, Ajibade was a beacon against Botswana. Voted Woman of the Match after the 1-0 victory, she once again confirmed that she is not just a dynamite on the wing: she is the soul of a Nigeria seeking to regain their title.

2018 - The rookie with sharp cleats

She was not yet 19. Shaved head, sharp legs, and that quiet rage to make it into the continent's most feared national team. At the 2018 edition in Ghana, Ajibade entered the fray with respect but without any fear. She crossed paths with legends: Rita Chikwelu, Desire Oparanozie, Ngozi Ebere. She kept quiet, she watched, she learned. And above all, she stayed ready.

During the semi-final against Cameroon (a goalless draw, 4-2 on penalties), she came on as a substitute and did not flinch when it came to time to take her penalty. A few days later, she lifted the continental trophy. Her first title, her first thrill, on the eve of her 19th birthday. A promise. A starting point.

2022 - The established player, driven by Europe

Four years later, everything had changed. She had left Lagos, made a stopover in Norway (Avaldsnes IL), then found a home in Spain, at Atlético Madrid. As a bonus, she had a new look: electric blue hair, which has become her signature look. The pace had accelerated, as had the demands. "In Madrid, I learned to play more accurately. Run less for the sake of running. See before I receive," she confided to the BBC. She is no longer just an arrow: she thinks, she anticipates, she orchestrates.

In 2022, back in Morocco, she finally donned the costume. An undisputed starter, she scored three goals, was the tournament's joint top scorer, and was named to the competition's first XI. In the quarterfinals, she was the one who clinched Nigeria's qualification against Cameroon (1-0), with a masterful crossfire effort. Ajibade, the immediate impact.

But the end left a bitter taste. Suspended for the semifinal against the host country (1-1, 5-4 on penalties), she watched the elimination from the bench. Then, she saw the Super Falcons lose to Zambia (1-0) in the third-place match. A frustrating campaign. But for her, one thing is certain: Nigeria can no longer advance without Ajibade.

2024 - The captain, the voice that carries

She no longer needs to assert herself. Since 2023, she has worn the captain's armband. It is not a formality; it is a given. On the pitch, she sets the tone. Off it, she extends her hand. Ajibade is now that quiet figure, the one who reassures, who guides, who speaks little but speaks clearly and direct. Against Botswana, she delivered a remarkable performance: 81 touches on the ball, eight duels won, five key passes, three shots on target. But more than the numbers, it is the style. She guides, delays, restarts and puts pressure on the ball. She returns to retrieve low balls, launches attacks, manages weak moments. She was everywhere. Without forcing anything. With easy. With authority.

Ajibade has not just changed roles in six years. She has navigated the stages with rare consistency. She has moved from the shadow of her former teammates to the spotlight of responsibility. Without ever betraying her style. Today, she embodies a less flamboyant Nigeria, but one that is more structured, more patient, and more solid. And in this team seeking a new crown, she is the one leading the way.