Africa: Morocco - Senegal - a Decisive Clash for a Place in the Quarterfinals

This Saturday, Morocco and Senegal meet for a decisive clash in Group A of the Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024, at the Stade Olympique in Rabat. Buoyed by a supportive crowd, the Atlas Lionesses need only a draw to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

On the other side, the Senegalese are playing for something bigger: a victory, and the doors to the next round will be within reach. A tense, evenly matched duel between two nations looking to make their mark in this edition.

Revenge for a 7-0?

Last October, Morocco swept Senegal aside 7-0 in a friendly match. But neither coach Mame Moussa Cissé nor his player Sadiqatou Diallo intend to make this memory a burden: "That match allowed us to identify our weaknesses. Since then, we've worked hard. It will be a different context," explained the U20 captain, now promoted to the senior team. It is a way of saying that the page has been turned, that any scores, if any, will be settled differently: through intensity, organization and collective effort.

The Moroccan team is equally cautious: "It won't be the same match. We saw what Senegal achieved against DR Congo and Zambia. They're a well-organized team, with quality and desire," acknowledged Sakina Ouzraoui, a brilliant player in the Moroccan midfield.

A tactical and mental battle

The Senegalese coach emphasized mental preparation: "Our team's identity is based on individual responsibility and collective commitment. The girls know they will have to raise their game." A challenge made more demanding by the fact that they will face two opponents: the Moroccan team and their home crowd.

"That's what makes this type of match even more exciting," smiled Cissé. "We love this atmosphere. And there's a strong Senegalese community here."

On the Moroccan side, coach Jorge Vilda highlighted the experience: "We've been preparing for this competition for over two months. Physically, thanks to the medical staff, we're ready." The Spanish coach acknowledged that Senegal had improved: "They're a cohesive team, capable of surprising players. We'll have to be ready."

Morocco seeks confidence, Senegal on the rebound

Morocco leads Group A with four points, ahead of Zambia (four points) and Senegal (three points). A victory would secure them first place and, potentially, a more 'decent' quarterfinal.

Vilda wants to remain true to his game plan: "We won't change our identity. We have our model, and the players are motivated to deliver a successful performance." With five goals scored in two matches and above-average technical prowess, the Atlas Lionesses are formidable but still have room for improvement defensively.

Contrarily, Senegal put on a solid front against Zambia (3-2), despite the defeat. "We saw a team that has grown in strength, that has managed to cause problems for a strong African team," analyzed Mame Moussa Cissé. Nguenar Ndiaye's performance up front and Mama Diop's activity were praised.

At the final whistle, two ambitions

Between Morocco and Senegal, the stakes go beyond simple qualification. It is about proving that progress is not measured solely by the score in a previous friendly, but rather by the ability to reinvent oneself, to stand up to adversity, and to overcome pressure.