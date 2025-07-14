Africa: World Leaders Mourn Former President Muhammadu Buhari

Since the announcement of his death by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, tributes have poured in from within Nigeria and around the world.

World leaders have expressed their condolences following the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London at the age of 82.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Youssouf, described the former president as a Pan-Africanist and an advocate for regional integration.

Mr Youssouf offered his heartfelt condolences to the government, while stating that Mr Buhari was a “principled and resolute leader who served Nigeria with honour and conviction.”

“He was a steadfast supporter of multilateral cooperation and a tireless champion of peace and stability across Africa,” he said.

Similarly, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended condolences and expressed solidarity with Nigeria during its period of national mourning.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the former president died at a hospital in London, after receiving treatment for several weeks.

Mr Buhari served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, having previously ruled the country as a military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985. He stepped down from office on 29 May 2023 after completing the constitutionally allowed two terms.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that throughout his presidency, Mr Buhari was known for frequently seeking medical care in the United Kingdom. His health was said to have improved post-presidency but deteriorated again in April 2025, prompting an extended medical stay abroad.

Other world leaders react

Since the announcement of his death by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, tributes have poured in from within Nigeria and around the world.

President Bola Tinubu praised Mr Buhari as a disciplined patriot whose unwavering belief in Nigeria’s unity guided his every action. He also ordered all flags flown at half-mast for seven days.

International messages quickly followed.

Sierra Leone’s President and current Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Julius Maada Bio, in a statement on X, paid his tribute saying, “On behalf of the people of the Republic of Sierra Leone, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT, and to the people of Nigeria during this incredibly difficult time.

“This is truly a devastating loss, and our thoughts are with you all.”

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said, “Unbelievable! I did not know just how ill President Buhari was, and minutes after sending my get-well wishes, I have just learned that he passed away.

“I am so very sad. May the Soul of HE @MBuhari rest in perfect peace. My deepest condolences to the entire Buhari family and his close aides and associates.”

US, Chinese embassy

The US also extended its sympathies to the Nigerian people while acknowledging Mr Buhari’s contributions to the nation’s democratic development.

The American embassy in Nigeria described the former president as a leader defined by service and discipline.

“Buhari, a leader whose life was defined by service, discipline, and a commitment to restore integrity to public office. His legacy includes his efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and all Nigerians who mourn this loss,” the embassy wrote.

The Chinese embassy in a statement on X said, “Our deepest condolences to the people of Nigeria on the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), Former President of Nigeria.

“We mourn a resolute leader whose unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and progress leaves an enduring legacy. His pivotal contributions to advancing China-Nigeria relations will forever remain etched in our shared history. Our thoughts are with his family and the Nigerian people.”

ECOWAS, Turkey too

ECOWAS President Omar Touray, on behalf of all ECOWAS institutions, expressed his condolences in a message to the bereaved family, President Bola Tinubu, the federal government, and Nigerians.

He said that ECOWAS would greatly cherish the memory of the deceased former president, whom he described as a distinguished statesman.

According to Mr Touray, Mr Buhari’s invaluable contributions greatly advanced democracy and integration, not only in West Africa but also across the entire African continent.

“It is with deep sorrow that the world learnt of the passing of His Excellency, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Africa U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

“We mourn him, on behalf of all the institutions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to the entire Nigerian people.

“ECOWAS salutes the memory of this distinguished statesman whose invaluable contributions greatly advanced democracy and regional integration in West Africa and across the African continent,” Mr Touray said.

Similarly, the Republic of Türkiye has also mourned the former Nigerian leader.

The Turkish Embassy in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja expressed its country’s deep sadness, and condolences to the government and people of Nigeria over the incident.

“Turkey is deeply saddened by the passing of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We offer our condolences to the Government and people of Nigeria.

“May the Almighty Allah bless his soul,” the statement signed by the Embassy’s spokesman, Harkan Tok, added.