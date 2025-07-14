Africa: Ghana and Mali Share the Spoils in Intense Group C Clash

Ghana's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations remain in the balance after a 1-1 draw with West African rivals Mali in a fiercely contested Group C encounter at Stade Municipal de Berkane on Friday.

A goal in each half from Alice Kusi and Aïssata Traoré meant both sides walked away with a point in a match that neither could afford to lose, but will feel they might have won.

After a disappointing 2-0 loss to South Africa in their opening game, the Black Queens came into this fixture under pressure and made a blistering start.

Their early dominance was rewarded in the sixth minute when Kusi capitalised on sustained pressure to fire home from close range after Doris Boaduwaa's header had narrowly missed seconds earlier.

Mali, who had edged Tanzania in their opener, looked rattled but gradually grew into the game, with their attacking trio of Saratou Traoré, Aïssata Traoré and Agueissa Diarra posing constant threats on the break.

Ghana missed a flurry of chances to extend their lead before half-time. Boaduwaa, Kusi and Evelyn Badu all came close, only to be denied by a combination of poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping from Fatoumata Karentao.

Mali came out of the break with renewed purpose and found the equaliser in the 52nd minute when Saratou Traoré's incisive through ball split the Ghana defence and was coolly slotted home by Aïssata Traoré.

From there, the match opened up, with Ghana pushing forward in waves. Princella Adubea, Grace Asantewaa and Jennifer Cudjoe all went close as the Black Queens hunted a winner, but Karentao stood firm.

Despite dominating possession and chances--particularly in the final 20 minutes--Kim Björkegren's side were unable to find a breakthrough, and now sit on one point heading into a do-or-die final group match.

For Mali, the result puts them on four points and keeps them firmly in contention for a quarter-final berth, with their destiny in their own hands. Ghana, meanwhile, must beat Tanzania and hope for favourable results elsewhere.

In a match billed as a must-win for both sides, it ended in frustration and uncertainty--but also showcased the grit and competitiveness that defines WAFCON's Group of Death.