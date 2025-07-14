Africa: Mrabet Penalty Sends Morocco Into Knockout Stages With Win Over Senegal

A composed first-half penalty from Yasmin Mrabet was all Morocco needed to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Senegal in their final group match, a result that confirms the Atlas Lionesses' qualification for the knockout stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The match, played in front of an animated crowd in Rabat, saw Morocco take control early with sharp midfield play and strong wing attacks. Their breakthrough came towards the closing stages of the first half when striker Ibtissam Jraïdi was brought down in the area by Senegal goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye.

After a VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot and cautioned Ndiaye. Yasmin Mrabet stepped up and calmly dispatched the penalty high into the top corner, sending Morocco into the break with a crucial lead.

Senegal pressed hard for an equalizer in the second half, launching multiple attacks led by Nguenar Ndiaye and Korka Fall. However, Morocco's goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi stood firm, making key saves to keep the North Africans in front.

Morocco's defensive line, marshalled by Zineb Redouani and Nouhaila Benzina, remained resolute under pressure, while tactical changes by coach Reynald Pedros helped contain Senegal's late surge.

With this victory, Morocco top their group and book their place in the knockout stages, continuing their impressive form on home soil.