Algeria/Nigeria: Against the Super Falcons, Algeria Still Believes

The date is set. On Sunday evening, Algeria faces Nigeria in the third and final matchday of Group B of the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco 2024 at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

This match will be a test of character, pride and discipline. Since their opening match against Botswana, Farid Benstiti's players have continued to improve. Far from being favoured by the draw, they have secured two results (a 1-0 victory against the Mares and a draw against Tunisia) that keep them alive in Group B.

"It's a very good match against Nigeria. They're a great team, and we want to give them a real fight," admitted Farid Benstiti, the Algerian coach, aware of the challenge that lies ahead. Facing an ever-impressive Nigerian force, Algeria will have to rely on their solidarity. "The team is ready," assures Marine Dafeur, who is counting on her squad's tactical intelligence to contain the opposing attacks. "We must remain focused and disciplined."

Even though Nigeria have already booked their place in the quarterfinals, Justin Madugu does not intend to take the foot off the pedal. "Each match is an opportunity to improve, to evaluate the team in different contexts. We'll make changes, but the goal remains the same: to win."

The Super Falcons, who are undefeated and are yet to concede a single goal, will approach the match with confidence. "The statistics are irrelevant. The most important thing is to go all the way through the tournament," says Madugu, who is already preparing for the next round by focusing on a controlled rotation.

For Benstiti, success will not be measured solely by the scoreboard. "This kind of match makes a team grow. If we manage to put Nigeria in trouble, then we'll have reached a new level." A statement that speaks volumes about the ambitions of the French coach, who, since taking over, has been working to build a strong team.

On the pitch, the likely absence of Naïma Bouhani, through injury, deprives Algeria of their main offensive weapon. A major blow. "She can score at any time, but the squad is ready to compensate," explains Benstiti. Because beyond individual players, he is shaping a team.

Jennifer Echegini, previously a luxury substitute, could take advantage of the rotation to shine. The attacking midfielder wants to seize her opportunity. "Representing my country is an honour. If I'm in the starting lineup, I'll give it my all."

But it is first and foremost a question of team balance. "What I want is for Nigeria to play very well. If we want to go far, we have to face the best and learn," insists Benstiti. A philosophy shared by her players. "We get along well together, we're united," emphasizes Dafeur. The challenge is clear: have no regrets. "If it doesn't work out, we'll be honest with ourselves. If it does, we'll go even further."

For the Nigerians, caution is the order of the day. "Every match is different, you have to have a plan A, a plan B," insists Madugu. A way of saying that caution is essential against a stubborn Algerian team. Despite fatigue, long training distances, and unforeseen events, Echegini puts things into perspective: "We're professional, we adapt."

On the eve of a match that could change everything, Algeria is approaching it like a determined outsider. "We're not playing to limit the damage, we're playing to show that we, too, have a place," warns Benstiti.

The key? Discipline, managing weak moments, boldness. Algeria know they will take a perfect match. And maybe a little more. An evening of pride, or regret. The round ball will decide.