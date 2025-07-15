Burkina Faso: Burkinabè Approve of Covid-19 Response Despite Corruption, Inadequate Assistance

Majority of citizens think their government is prepared to deal with future public health emergencies.

Key findings

One in six Burkinabè (16%) said a member of their household lost a job, business, or primary source of income due to the pandemic, while 1% said a household member became ill with COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus.

Six in 10 citizens (59%) said they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Almost two-thirds (65%) of citizens said the government was doing "fairly well" or "very well" in managing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A majority (59%) of Burkinabè said they believe that their government is prepared to deal with future public health emergencies.

On 18 March 2020, Burkina Faso reported sub-Saharan Africa's first coronavirus death, nine days after the country's first two cases were confirmed (Konaté et al., 2023; Asiedu, 2020). The government took prompt measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including shutting down schools, limiting public gatherings, and closing land, rail, and air borders (Zidouemba, Kinda, & Ouedraogo, 2020). The Ministry of Health elaborated a national emergency response plan with directives for the management of COVID-19 cases in early 2020 (Konaté et al., 2023).

The latest World Health Organization (2025) counts show 22,208 COVID-19 cases and 400 deaths in Burkina Faso. As of 31 December 2023, 29% of the population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The pandemic also worsened living conditions by exacerbating unemployment, internal displacement, and food insecurity (Eimieho, 2022; Parisotto & Elsheikhi, 2020; Zidouemba et al., 2020).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This dispatch reports on a special survey module included in the Afrobarometer Round 9 survey to explore the pandemic-related experiences and perceptions of citizens in Burkina Faso.

The findings show that one in six Burkinabè households lost a job, business, or primary source of income due to the pandemic. One-fifth reported that their household received pandemic-related assistance from the government, but most citizens said that assistance was distributed unfairly and that resources intended for the COVID-19 response were lost to corruption.

Even so, a majority of citizens approved of the government's performance in managing the response to the pandemic and said they think the government is prepared to deal with future public health emergencies.

Wallelign S. Hassen Wallelign S. Hassen is a researcher at the University of Florida.