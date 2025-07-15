Nigeria Health Watch Launches Inaugural Science Policy Communication Fellowship to Bridge the Gap Between Research and Policy

blog

In a bold step toward advancing evidence-informed policymaking in Nigeria, Nigeria Health Watch is proud to announce the official launch of its Science Policy Communication Fellowship. This innovative fellowship aims to equip early- to mid-career public health professionals, researchers, and advocates with the critical skills needed to translate complex scientific evidence into accessible, actionable policy insights.

The three-month intensive programme is designed to respond to one of Nigeria's most persistent challenges: the disconnect between the generation of research and its translation to effective public health policies. Through comprehensive training, real-world capstone projects, and expert mentorship, the fellowship will empower participants to influence public health decisions through strategic science communication.

"Evidence must inform health policy if we are to make real progress," said Kemisola Agbaoye, Director of Programmes, Nigeria Health Watch. "This fellowship is our response to the urgent need for more professionals who can translate science into impact."

Key highlights include:

In-person and virtual training sessions covering modules on advocacy, media engagement, public policy, and digital communication.

Individual capstone projects addressing real public health issues, with fellows producing policy briefs, communication materials, and strategic advocacy plans.

Ongoing mentorship and networking opportunities to ensure continuous professional growth.

The inaugural cohort comprises 15 outstanding fellows selected from a range of academic and non-academic, public and private public health research institutions across Nigeria. Each brings unique expertise and a shared commitment to improving public health outcomes.

Nigeria Health Watch has long championed the use of evidence in shaping health policy. Building on its experience supporting similar initiatives, including a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Community Medicine, University of Ilorin, previous fellowship hosted by the Department of Community Medicine at the University of Ibadan, the Science Policy Communication Fellowship represents a significant expansion of its mission to connect research with real-world change.

At the end of the fellowship, participants will graduate with not only enhanced skills but also a portfolio of practical deliverables, including policy and public engagement tools and equiped to inform decision-making processes.

To follow the journey of the fellowship and its fellows, or to learn more about the programme, visit https://spcf.nigeriahealthwatch.com or follow Nigeria Health Watch on social media.

About Nigeria Health Watch

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organisation that seeks to advocate for better health for Nigerians. We work to actively engage and support the government in raising awareness and increasing knowledge on a wide range of health issues in Nigeria while holding duty bearers accountable for delivering affordable, quality healthcare to Nigerians.