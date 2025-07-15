Nigeria: VP Shettima Visits Ex-Head of State Abdulsalami in London

14 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, paid a courtesy visit to former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.), in London, as part of efforts by the Presidency to extend solidarity and goodwill to the elder statesman, who convalescing in the United Kingdom.

The visit, carried out on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, was described as a show of respect for one of Nigeria's most revered leaders, particularly amid reports of the former leader's fragile health in recent months.

The visit came just hours after the vice president visited the family of the late former president Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday.

LEADERSHIP reports that General Abdulsalami, 81, is widely celebrated for midwifing Nigeria's return to democratic rule in 1999, following the sudden death of military ruler General Sani Abacha in 1998. Abdulsalami led the country for 11 months and handed over power to a civilian administration, headed by President Olusegun Obasanjo, marking the beginning of Nigeria's Fourth Republic.

