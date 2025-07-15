Nigeria: Federal Govt Postpones Special FEC Session for Buhari

The Federal Government has postponed the special Federal Executive Council (FEC) session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the postponement was to allow for the state funeral and burial rites of the former President in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, on the same day.

In place of the FEC session, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday a public holiday in honour of the departed leader.

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) is expected to announce a new date for the special Council session after the completion of funeral activities.

President Tinubu had called for the special FEC meeting to celebrate and honour the contributions of his predecessor, whom he described as a patriotic statesman who served the country with dedication and integrity.

"The remains of the former Nigerian leader will arrive from London tomorrow by noon, after which he will be committed to Mother Earth in his hometown, in accordance with Islamic rites," the statement said.

Buhari died in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13, following a prolonged illness.

His death has plunged the nation into mourning, with President Tinubu declaring a seven-day period of national mourning, during which all flags across the country are to be flown at half-mast.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, were dispatched to London to condole with the Buhari family and oversee the repatriation of the former leader's remains to Nigeria.

The special FEC session, once rescheduled, is expected to feature tributes from cabinet members, reflecting on Buhari's impact as a former military Head of State between 1984 - 1985 and as a two-term civilian President from 2015 to 2023.