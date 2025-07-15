Nigeria: Federal Govt Declares Tuesday Public Holiday in Honour of Ex-President Buhari

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, 2025, as public holiday in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 82.

The declaration, which comes during the seven-day national mourning period announced by President Bola Tinubu, was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement issued through the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

According to the minister, the holiday is a mark of national respect for Buhari's decades-long service to Nigeria as a military Head of State (1983-1985) and democratically elected President (2015-2023), highlighting his commitment to national unity, security reform, and anti-corruption efforts.

The statement read; "President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld."

The Federal Government urged citizens to observe the holiday by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion ideals, which President Buhari championed throughout his public life.

It adde that in continuation of the mourning period, national flags are to fly at half-mast until Saturday, July 19.

President Buhari, a native of Daura in Katsina State, left a complex legacy. His time in office was marked by both commendation for infrastructural development and criticism over security challenges and human rights concerns. However, even critics often acknowledged his personal integrity and austere leadership style.

The federal government extended condolences to the Buhari family, the people of Katsina State, and the entire nation, praying for the peaceful repose of the former President's soul.

