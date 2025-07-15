Nigeria: I Still Sweep, Clean My House - Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has said he lives a modest lifestyle without house help and personally performs chores including sweeping, cleaning, and serving guests.

Obi made the revelation in a post on his X handle while reacting to viral photos and videos showing him serving food at a recent charity event in Imo State.

Obi's austere lifestyle has long been a subject of public interest.

In 2017, he disclosed that he owned only one wristwatch which he had used for 17 years, and just two pairs of black shoes.

He also said he frequently flew economy class and adopted cost-saving measures during his tenure in office to reduce government expenses.

At the event, Obi recounted his past trajectory on the issue.

"I am genuinely surprised that this simple act has become a topic of discussion. As governor, I always served others whenever we had events.

"Even now, in my private life, I do not have a house help. When guests visit my home, I serve them myself. I live simply. I sweep, I clean, because for me, humility is not a campaign strategy. It is a way of life", he wrote.

According to him, "At the Jubilee of Hope, I stayed longer because many of the poor attendees requested that I serve them personally. I could not ignore them. That was the only reason."

The former governor of Anambra State said building a better Nigeria must begin with compassion and practical service to the underprivileged.

"There was nothing special about what I did. Service is not special, it is expected. We cannot speak of building a new Nigeria while ignoring the hungry, the forgotten, and the poor.

"Events like this must not remain symbolic. They must become cultural. Public office holders, business leaders, and everyday citizens must unite in lifting others", he added.