Nigeria: APC Shuts Headquarters to Honour Buhari

14 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the closure of its national secretariat in Abuja in honour of the late former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died in London yesterday following a prolonged undisclosed illness and is slated for burial today in his home town of Daura, Katsina State.

The APC in a statement on Monday by its national publicity secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said the party's national headquarters would be shut today and reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The statement reads, "As directed by the acting national chairman of our great party, Hon. Bukar Dalori, the party's national secretariat will be closed starting today, Monday, July 14 and will reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

"We urge party faithful to use this period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed leader."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.