Nigeria: APC Shuts Headquarters to Honour Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the closure of its national secretariat in Abuja in honour of the late former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died in London yesterday following a prolonged undisclosed illness and is slated for burial today in his home town of Daura, Katsina State.

The APC in a statement on Monday by its national publicity secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, said the party's national headquarters would be shut today and reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The statement reads, "As directed by the acting national chairman of our great party, Hon. Bukar Dalori, the party's national secretariat will be closed starting today, Monday, July 14 and will reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

"We urge party faithful to use this period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed leader."