Nigeria: Buhari - 'I Lost a Mentor, Pillar, Father Figure', Says Lai Mohammed

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed grieved over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari describing him not just a leader and a boss, but also a mentor, pillar of support, and father figure.

Alhaji Mohammed also described the passing of the immediate-past president as a deeply personal loss.

In a statement issued to journalists in Abuja, Mohammed expressed his profound sorrow, stating that late former President Buhari embodied rare qualities of leadership, humility, and humanity.

"Many have rightly described him in their tributes as a rare patriot, a man of unwavering faith and character, an incorruptible leader, a humble statesman, and the very epitome of honesty," he said.

"But beyond those noble attributes, President Buhari was a true humanist -- a man who constantly prioritised empathy, compassion, and the well-being of others in all his actions."

Reflecting on his time as the administration's chief spokesperson, Mohammed recalled the former President's consistent concern for his welfare, despite the pressures of leading the nation.

"Throughout the nearly eight years that I served as the spokesman for his government, he always asked after my well-being and how I was coping with the demands of the job, even though the burden he bore was infinitely heavier. On one occasion, he publicly remarked, 'I pity Lai Mohammed."'

The former minister said the bond and trust between them gave him the strength during challenging times, noting that Buhari's confidence in him was a source of deep personal and professional affirmation.

Mohammed also shared memories of their continued relationship after Buhari left office. "Our special relationship transcended our time in office. I made sure I kept in touch with him after he left Abuja. During my last visit to Daura, I spent three nights with him," he said.

Their final meeting, he revealed, took place in Kaduna during the last Ramadan. Mohammed said despite Buhari's usual reluctance to receive visitors on that day, the late former president made an exception for him.

"We spent many hours together, just the two of us. Little did I know it would be our last meeting on this side of the great divide," he lamented.

Mohammed said he kept checking on Buhari's condition through aides during his final illness in London, while offering prayers for his recovery.

"It was truly a privilege for me to have known and worked with him," he concluded. "I pray that Almighty God will forgive all his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. May He also comfort his family and all Nigerians who mourn the loss of this remarkable man," he prayed.