Nigeria: 'Buhari Stood Firm When It Was Easier to Bend,' Says Ex-SGF Boss Mustapha

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has paid a moving tribute to late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a principled and disciplined leader who stood firm in the face of pressure and never compromised his values.

In a heartfelt message, Mustapha, who served as SGF from 2017 to 2023 under the Buhari-led administration, praised the late President's unwavering commitment to Nigeria and the ideals of nationhood.

"The passing of President Muhammadu Buhari closes a long and defining chapter in Nigeria's journey," Mustapha wrote. "He was, above all else, a patriot. A man who believed, without wavering, in the idea of Nigeria."

He recalled Buhari's remarkable restraint, moral discipline, and quiet leadership style, describing him as someone who did not seek noise or favour, but rather pursued values, honour, and national service.

"He stood firm when it was easier to bend. He held back when it was tempting to indulge. And in his own quiet way, he reminded a generation that leadership can still mean fidelity to principle, not performance," Mustapha stated.

Reflecting on the late ex-president's lifelong dedication to public service, the former SGF said Buhari's life was anchored in the belief that Nigeria, despite its challenges, was a nation worth defending and holding together.

"He believed that a nation's greatness must be anchored on values, honour, responsibility, and service to a cause greater than self," he said.

Mustapha urged Nigerians not to romanticise Buhari's life, but to draw meaning from it through a deep reflection on what he stood for including patriotism, integrity, sacrifice, and an abiding faith in Nigeria's future.

"To love Nigeria is not a slogan. It is a lifelong commitment," he wrote.

Mustapha concluded by praying to God for forgive of sins for Buhari's shortcomings and to reward his devotion with eternal rest.