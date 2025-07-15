Nigeria: Ogun Residents Decry Land Grabbers' Attacks, Call for IGP's Intervention

Fresh tension is brewing in the Yakoyo community of Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State, as residents and leaders under the aegis of the Yakoyo Community Development Committee, CDC, have raised the alarm over constant harassment and threats to life by a former member of the CDC.

In an open letter by the executives of the CDC and community stakeholders, the residents alleged that the former member had become a tool in the hands of land grabbers, who are bent on forcefully taking over Yakoyo land despite a subsisting court case.

The letter, addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, Lanre Ogunlowo, recalled an invasion by armed men in the community, which left several residents injured.

The letter read: "For the second time this year, 2025, we are calling on the IGP and the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, to rein in other men who are constantly used by land grabbers sponsored by their agent (the former member) to harass, intimidate, extort, and arrest leaders and residents of the community.

"The land grabbers are resorting to self-help despite taking the community to court over the ownership of the entire Yakoyo land in a suit (HCF/200/2022) ongoing at the High Court of Ogun State. We have been summoned to Alagbon, Zone 2, and Ojodu Abiodun police formations on many occasions on the same spurious allegations."

They added that the sponsors of the attack were making attempts to rename an existing street (Johnson Street), an action that was resisted.

They lamented that former complaints to the police had yielded no response, as the intimidation and harassment had continued.

However, they expressed optimism that the IGP would intervene and save them from further attacks.