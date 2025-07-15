Nigeria: Research, Justice Delivery - CJN Seeks Upgrade of Judicial Libraries

Abuja — The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, yesterday called for judicial libraries in the country to be upgraded, saying it would enhance research and sound judicial reasoning.

The CJN spoke at the opening ceremony of the biennial workshop on justice informatics and enhancing court library services, which the National Judicial Institute, NJI, organised for Judicial Librarians and Library Officers.

According to her, in today's era that is defined by rapid technological innovation, the role of judicial libraries has become even more crucial.

"The strength and credibility of judicial decisions are firmly anchored in sound legal research, robust jurisprudential foundations, and the timely availability of accurate legal information.

"It is in this context that judicial libraries and their custodians play an indispensable role in the administration of justice," the CJN added.

Describing the theme of the workshop, "Promoting Best Practices in Judicial Library Services," as timely and highly pertinent, the CJN maintained that "ongoing digital transformation demands a corresponding evolution in our judicial libraries."

She said: "Judicial libraries are far more than repositories of books and documents; they are the intellectual nerve centres of our courts. They form the very backbone of legal research--ensuring that judicial reasoning is well-informed by statute, precedent, legal commentary, and emerging legal trends.

"A well-managed judicial library enables Judges, Magistrates, legal scholars, and Judicial officers to access relevant and up-to-date resources.

"In a dynamic legal landscape where laws are constantly evolving and jurisprudence is continually refined; the integrity and consistency of our judicial decisions depend significantly on the quality of research support available.

"Judicial librarians and library officers do not merely organise materials; they serve as stewards of legal knowledge. By curating, classifying, and maintaining both print and digital resources, they empower judicial officers to interpret and apply the law accurately and effectively.

"As knowledge managers, their role has expanded to embrace the digitisation of legal resources and the integration of technological tools into library services.

"The ongoing digital transformation demands a corresponding evolution in our judicial libraries. Hybrid systems that combine traditional print materials with digital platforms have become the new standard.

"The incorporation of artificial intelligence, cloud-based databases, blockchain, and automated legal research tools has revolutionised the way legal information is accessed and utilised.

"Yet, while these innovations offer vast potential, they also present new challenges. It is imperative that our judicial libraries upgrade their technological infrastructure, invest in digital content, and enhance the capacity of library officers to navigate and deploy modern research tools effectively."

"This includes building competencies in digital literacy, cybersecurity, and the use of AI-enabled legal research platforms that can streamline processes, identify relevant authorities, and support sound judicial reasoning.

"The strength of any judiciary lies in the quality of its legal reasoning, which in turn is underpinned by the quality of legal research. Judicial librarians and library officers, as custodians of legal knowledge, must be resolute in upholding standards of excellence, accuracy, and reliability in their service delivery.

"In addition to technical competence, I must also stress the importance of ethical responsibility. Judicial libraries must uphold the core values of confidentiality, impartiality, integrity, and accuracy.

"Legal information must not be distorted, and library services must remain unbiased, ensuring that judicial officers receive credible and comprehensive materials upon which to base their decisions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his welcome address, the Administrator of the NJI, Justice Salisu Abdullahi, described judicial library "as a silent but ever-present custodian of legal wisdom; the pillar upon which sound jurisprudence is built, and the bridge that connects the past, present, and future of legal thought."

He said the workshop would provide a vital platform for cross-fertilisation of ideas and training of the participants on how to provide the requisite support to judicial officers by ensuring seamless access to the most relevant and up-to-date legal materials.

Justice Abdullahi said the Institute would be conducting Impact Assessment Exercises across all jurisdictions in the next three months.

"This will allow us to collect data on the practicality of our training programmes, with a specific focus on how they have directly impacted your work," he added.