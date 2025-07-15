Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 1,111 Nigerians, Abduct 276 in June - Report

No fewer than 1,111 Nigerians were killed and another 276 persons abducted by non-state actors in the month of June, a report released by Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited has disclosed.

According to Leadership, the report also revealed that June witnessed a notable de-escalation in overall security breaches compared to the month of May 2025.

According to the report, there was 48.04 percent reduction in security incidents, dropping from 895 in May to 465 in June.

Relatedly, there was a 14.27percent decrease in fatalities (killing), falling from 1,296 in May to 1,111 in June.

The report also highlighted a 74.59 percent decrease in abductions with 276 individuals abducted in June compared to 1,086 in May.

However, despite these reductions, "civilian fatalities remained high, accounting for 72.37percent (804 individuals) of the total fatalities in June," it said.

The report cited farmer-herder conflicts as a significant cause of fatalities in the North-Central region, whereas the North-West experienced the highest number of abductions, with 72.10 percent of all abductees.

Similarly, the report said the second quarter of 2025 witnessed a mixed security trend, noting that a slight 1.95 percent decrease was observed from 2,359 in Q1 to 2,313 in Q2.

It further stated that there was a 5.66 percent increase in fatalities, rising from 3,301 in Q1 to 3,499 in Q2.

"The North-Central, North-West and North-East regions saw increases of 34.97, 5.36 and 12.04 percent respectively," it disclosed.

According to the report, there was an 11.45 percent decline with 2,540 abductions in Q2 compared to 2,862 in Q1.

The North-Central, North-West and North-East all recorded significant decreases in abductions during the period.

The report also recorded 4,672 incidents of security breaches in the first half of 2025.

"Compared to H2 2024, there was a 1.08 percent decrease. However, compared to H1 2024, there was a 9.21 percent increase in recorded security incidents.

"A staggering 6,800 fatalities occurred. This represents a 13.67 percent increase compared to H2 2024 and a significant 19.11 percent increase compared to H1 2024," the report disclosed.

According to the report, Zamfara State recorded the highest number of fatalities at 1,088 within the period.

Relatedly, 5,402 individuals were abducted. "This shows a 2.40 percent decrease compared to H2 2024 but a substantial 30.43 percent rise compared to H1 2024. Zamfara State also recorded the highest number of abducted persons at 1,755".

The report also said North-West and North-East regions continued to face persistent security challenges from non-state armed groups, including ideological insurgents and bandits.

It added that the North-Central region also showed increasing severity in security occurrences, particularly in states like Niger, Benue, Plateau and Kwara, with prevalent abductions, armed attacks, and raids on rural communities.