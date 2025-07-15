South Africa/Mali: Banyana Banyana Cruise to Quarter-Finals With 4-0 Mali Thrashing

Banyana Banyana demolish Mali 4-0 in the final Group C match with goals from Ramalepe, Jane, Magaia and Donnelly.

Desiree Ellis' team had already qualified for the quarter-finals but still came out firing to finish the group stage in style.

Desiree Ellis's team had already qualified for the next round before kick-off, but still came out firing.

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini returned to the starting eleven, while Amogelang Motau, Lebohang Ramalepe and Hildah Magaia also started.

South Africa struck early when Jermaine Seoposenwe set up Ramalepe, who smashed the ball into the top corner from 12 yards out.

Captain Refiloe Jane doubled the lead with a brilliant free-kick just after the half-hour mark.

Mali never really threatened Dlamini's goal while Banyana pushed on. Magaia made it 3-0 with a cool close-range finish on the hour.

The fourth goal came late on when Ronnel Donnelly tapped in a cross from fellow sub Nonhlanhla Mthandi.

Banyana now face Senegal in the quarter-finals on Saturday night.