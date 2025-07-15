Liberia: 'No Request Made' for Liberia to Take U.S. Deportees

The Government of Liberia has denied reports that it has agreed to a U.S. request to receive deported migrants from the United States, amid growing concern following a Reuters report that President Donald Trump pressed five African nations, including Liberia, to serve as destinations for undocumented immigrants.

Responding to inquiries, the Executive Mansion said that no formal request has been made by the U.S. government to Liberia on this matter. "The White House has made no such request to the Government of Liberia," said Presidential Press Secretary Kula V. Fofana in a brief statement to the Observer.

The Reuters article, published on July 10, cited unnamed sources suggesting that the Trump administration was exploring migration agreements with a handful of African countries as part of its efforts to curb undocumented immigration. The report triggered immediate public concern in Liberia, with questions raised about whether the country, still recovering from economic hardship and a fragile security sector, is equipped to absorb a wave of migrants--particularly those expelled on grounds of criminal behavior in the U.S.

Pressed for clarification, President Boakai addressed the issue directly in an interview in Washington with FrontPage Africa, saying, "I didn't get the impression that the Americans were pointing [a] gun at anybody's head to sign anything. What the Americans are saying is that they have asylum seekers that have been here for years, and they'd like to--those that have been causing problems--they want to send them out of the country to elsewhere. They are not forcing anybody, but they want for us to know that this is a concern that they have, and they are asking how we can contribute; how can we help. And we have to show them that, for the relationship, it's an equal concern, but it's something that we have to think about. If and when they begin to ask us, we will know how to respond to it."

Meanwhile, the Liberian leader's recent visit to Washington produced several outcomes, most notably President Boakai's request for U.S. assistance in conducting a nationwide geological survey to assess the country's full mineral potential. This request aligns with Liberia's broader push to diversify its economy and attract responsible investment.

The mineral discussion follows a landmark US$1.8 billion rail access agreement Liberia signed with Ivanhoe Liberia just before the Washington trip. The agreement grants the U.S.-backed mining company access to transport Guinean iron ore across Liberia to the Port of Buchanan -- offering a more commercially viable route than through Guinea's Port of Conakry. The deal marks a direct challenge to ArcelorMittal Liberia's longstanding control of the Yekepa-Buchanan railway and positions the U.S. as a growing player in West Africa's mineral logistics space.

Asked whether Liberia supports the U.S. policy to counter China's growing influence on the continent, the Presidential Press Secretary offered a measured response. "Liberia has diplomatic relationships with both the U.S. and China. Those relationships are different," said Fofana. "We will deal with each country as per the relationship that we have. Our interest is to engage with multilateral and bilateral partners based on the economic component -- trade instead of aid."

Indeed, Liberia's posture mirrors that of previous administrations, notably that of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who made it a policy to engage global powers on the basis of mutual interest rather than geopolitical allegiance. China has invested heavily in Liberia's infrastructure, while the United States has historically focused on health and education.

With Liberia preparing to take its seat on the United Nations Security Council in 2026, the public mood strongly favors a path of balanced engagement and principled foreign policy. While both China and the United States remain important partners, many Liberians are calling for greater autonomy in international affairs. In an increasingly divided global order, there is rising public pressure for the Government to demonstrate moral clarity, particularly on issues of human rights, peace, and migration.

Meanwhile, Trump's offhand remark praising President Boakai's command of the English language--"such good English"--has stirred its own storm of interpretations. But many Liberians viewed the comment not as an insult, but as a reflection of the U.S. President's ignorance of Liberia's history and education system. President Boakai, educated entirely in Liberia, represents a generation whose academic rigor once made Liberia a regional beacon of excellence.

In all, the Washington visit gave Liberia a rare moment in the global spotlight--both for the right and wrong reasons. While questions over U.S. immigration plans remain unanswered, Liberia's calm and diplomatic posture suggests a government unwilling to trade national dignity for political favor. Whether that resolve holds in the face of future requests from Washington remains to be seen.