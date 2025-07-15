Africa: Wafcon 2024 - DR Congo, Tunisia, Tanzania, Botswana Bow Out With Grit and Glory

As the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) enters the quarterfinal stage, four teams--DR Congo, Tunisia, Tanzania, and Botswana--exit the competition, but not without leaving a lasting impression through memorable performances and unwavering determination.

Botswana's Comeback Falls Just Short

Despite a spirited 2-1 comeback win against Tunisia, Botswana's journey ended heartbreakingly on July 14 in Casablanca.

With hopes of a quarterfinal spot still alive, the Mares watched their fate slip away after Ghana's commanding 4-1 victory over Tanzania secured the final qualification ticket.

Botswana had fallen behind 1-0 at halftime but rallied with resilience and unity to turn the game around. Though their elimination stung, the team departed with heads held high, having showcased immense character.

Flavine Mawete's Moment of Brilliance

In front of 21,000 Moroccan fans at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Flavine Mawete delivered one of the tournament's most iconic moments.

Facing a sea of red and green support for the host nation, the DR Congo winger held her nerve and unleashed a stunning left-footed strike to equalize against Morocco, momentarily silencing the crowd.

The 25-year-old's goal stood out not just as a technical feat, but as a symbol of defiance and belief, earning her a place in the hearts of fans and in the annals of the tournament.

Tanzania Push Defending Champions to the Brink

The Twiga Stars nearly caused a major upset against reigning champions South Africa. Opa Clement gave Tanzania a deserved lead in the 24th minute, capitalizing on their disciplined defensive shape and the industrious midfield work of Diana Msewa.

South Africa struggled to break through until the 70th minute when Bambanani Mbane salvaged a 1-1 draw with a powerful strike from a poorly cleared corner. The result felt like a moral victory for Tanzania, who proved their mettle against elite opposition.

Tunisian Fans Bring Home Atmosphere to Morocco

Tunisia may not have advanced, but their supporters were among the loudest of the tournament. Over 1,700 kilometers from Tunis, the stands at Stade Père Jégo in Casablanca echoed with chants, flags, and unrelenting support for the Carthage Eagles.

"We felt their energy from the warm-up," said captain Chaima Abbassi after their final match.

"It gave us a tremendous boost." The fans' passion turned every Tunisian fixture into a home-like atmosphere, further fueling their players' performances. A Brave Exit, A Promising Future

Though their WAFCON 2024 campaigns have ended, the efforts of DR Congo, Tunisia, Tanzania, and Botswana have enriched the tournament. Each side exits with pride, having fought valiantly and inspired many with their heart, passion, and progress.