Africa: Banyana Banyana Cruise Into Knockout Stages With Convincing Win Over Mali

TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations reigning champions, South Africa produced a dominant display to brush aside Mali 4-0 and seal top spot in Group C, securing their place in the knockout stages in style.

Banyana Banyana started brightly and wasted no time in asserting their authority. Just five minutes in, Lebohang Ramalepe opened the scoring with a composed right-footed finish into the top right corner, setting the tone for what would be a long afternoon for the Malian defence.

South Africa doubled their lead in the 32nd minute when Refiloe Jane curled a sensational free kick into the top left corner, leaving Mali goalkeeper Fatoumata Karentao stranded.

The two-goal cushion was a fair reflection of South Africa's attacking intent and midfield control throughout the first half.

After the break, South Africa maintained their intensity. Hildah Magaia added a third in the 61st minute, slotting home clinically with her left foot after a well-timed through ball from Karabo Dhlamini. Substitute Ronnel Donnelly rounded off the scoring in the 79th minute, calmly finishing from the centre of the box following an assist from Nonhlanhla Mthandi.

Mali had moments of threat, with efforts from Saratou Traoré, Aïssata Traoré, and Fatou Dembele, but they were repeatedly denied by South Africa's resolute defence and the safe hands of Andile Dlamini, who made several key saves to preserve her clean sheet.

South Africa's superiority was evident not just in the scoreline but in their organisation, creativity, and relentless pressure.

The result sees South Africa finish top of Group C, advancing confidently to the knockout stages as they continue their pursuit of continental glory.