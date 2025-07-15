Africa: CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2024 - It's Quarterfinal Time!

The eight teams that have qualified for the quarterfinals of the CAF TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2024 are now confirmed: Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Ghana, and Mali.

Following an intense and gripping group stage, the tournament now moves into the knockout phase, starting Friday -- with a coveted place in the semi-finals at stake.

Nigeria vs ZambiaDate: July 18, 2025 | Time: 17:00

Venue: Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca

An encounter worthy of a final will kick off the quarterfinal stage of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Nine-time champions Nigeria have once again proven their ability to rise to the occasion. Boasting a solid defense, the Super Falcons head into this clash with both confidence and caution, aware of the threat posed by a formidable Zambian side.

Zambia, who finished second in their group behind hosts Morocco, are known for their attacking firepower. Led by the dynamic duo of Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, the Copper Queens are clinical and creative, ready to seize any opportunity. This match also serves as a rematch of the 2022 third-place playoff, where Zambia edged Nigeria 1-0.

Morocco vs MaliDate: July 18, 2025 | Time: 20:00

Venue: Stade Olympique, Rabat

With 7 points from the group stage, Morocco topped their group through a blend of cohesive play and disciplined defending. Led by their iconic captain Ghizlane Chebbak, the Atlas Lionesses are aiming to rise to the occasion on home soil in a packed Stade Olympique in Rabat.

Their opponents, Mali, are a determined side capable of challenging any team. Effective in transition and mentally resilient, they secured qualification from a tough group. Expect a tightly contested battle: Morocco, riding a wave of confidence and home support, versus a fearless Malian team banking on their physical presence and athletic prowess.

Algeria vs GhanaDate: July 19, 2025 | Time: 17:00

Venue: Berkane Stadium, Berkane

Algeria has emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament. Under head coach Farid Benstiti, the team has struck a balance between tactical discipline and attacking flair. Their historic quarterfinal qualification is the result of diligent work by a united squad and a driven technical team.

Facing them is Ghana, one of the heavyweights of African women's football. With a rich history in the tournament, the Black Queens are aiming for their first semifinal appearance since 2016. Known for their physicality, high pressing, and ability to shift gears in the final third, Ghana will present a formidable challenge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Women Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

South Africa vs SenegalDate: July 19, 2025 | Time: 20:00

Venue: Stade de l'Honneur, Oujda

Defending champions South Africa remain one of the tournament favorites. With leaders like Refiloe Jane and Jermaine Seoposenwe, coach Desiree Ellis's team relies on a well-oiled collective and strong technical ability. Although they stumbled slightly in the group stage, including a 1-1 draw with Tanzania, Banyana Banyana delivered when it mattered most. Their clash with Senegal promises to be a stern test.

Senegal advanced as one of the best third-placed teams. They have showcased impressive tactical discipline, solid defensive structure, and unrelenting determination. Matching their opponents in physical intensity, Senegal aims to disrupt South Africa's rhythm and capitalize on quick transitions and counterattacks.