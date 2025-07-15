Liberia: 11 Candidates to Contest Nimba By-Elections

15 July 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Ishmael F Menkor

The National Election Commission has released a preliminary list of 11 candidates, consisting of 10 males and one female, for the upcoming Nimba District #5 By-Election scheduled for August 12, 2025. The final list is expected to be finalized on July 21, 2025, followed by the official campaign period.

The election will fill the seat left vacant by Senator Samuel Kogar who succeeded the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson when he won a senatorial by-election a few months ago. While official campaigning has not yet commenced, aspirants are reportedly engaging in acquaintance visits and tours throughout the district.

Of the 11 candidates, three are running independently, with the remaining eight representing different political parties. The independent candidates are Bories Barlea, Cole Williams, and Mambia A. Tarkpor, while the political party candidates include Kortor Sehwongbay Kwagrue (MDR), Augustus Menkoah (VOLT), Abraham Karkpo (LTP), Borkoah C. Miamen (LINU), Joseph Gondee Where Jr (LPDP), Madee Kamah Wongbay (Rebuilders), Samson Zayeah Wonnah (DPPL), and Jackson Suomie Yuo (NDC).

Nimba District #5 comprises approximately 69 polling stations with an estimated 29,823 registered voters according to the NEC's 2023 final voter roll. Efforts are underway to replace lost or destroyed voter cards in Sanniquellie by the NEC Upper Nimba Magistrate.

Despite limited voter education efforts so far, five candidates appear to be gaining more popularity among the contenders: Kortor Kwagrue, Bories Barlea, Cole Williams, Augustus Menkoah, and Jackson Suomie Yuo.

Meanwhile, the NEC Upper Nimba Magistrate has begun the process of replacing lost and destroyed voter cards in Sanniquellie, and there is little or no sign of voter education yet.

