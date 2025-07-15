Liberia: Govt, UN Women Partner to Fast-Track Beijing+30 Gender Commitments

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), in collaboration with UN Women, hosted a high-level Post-CSW69 National Dialogue in Monrovia over the weekend.

The one-day forum aimed to fast-track the implementation of the Beijing+30 Action Agenda, focusing on two bold commitments: ending violence against women and girls and investing in young women and adolescent girls.

The event followed Liberia's participation in the 69th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) held in March 2025 in New York, where the country reaffirmed its role as a Trailblazer Country under the global Beijing+30 initiative.

In her welcome remarks, Atty. Laura Golakeh, Deputy Minister for Gender, reflected on Liberia's journey since the landmark Beijing Conference in 1995 and emphasized the urgency of transforming global declarations into grassroots action.

"Last year we gathered here to reflect on the commitments made in Beijing 30 years ago, and what they mean for Liberia today," she said. "At CSW69, our Minister shared the gains we've made and the gaps that still exist. She spoke to the world about the reality of Liberian women--what we've done and what more we must do."

Golakeh highlighted that Liberia's Beijing+30 commitments are not merely symbolic, but part of a targeted national agenda aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 5) on gender equality. As a Trailblazer country, Liberia has zeroed in on two transformative areas.

"We have chosen two critical focus areas: one, to end violence against women and girls, and two, to invest in young women and girls--particularly adolescent girls," she said. "These are not just checkboxes; they're commitments that must be translated into real, life-changing outcomes."

She reminded participants that translating international commitments into national impact is a collective task.

"This post-CSW dialogue is not just a report-back session. It's about asking ourselves: What can we do locally with these global commitments? What can civil society, donors, the Ministry, and every stakeholder here do to make this real in the lives of ordinary Liberian women and girls?"

Deputy Minister Golakeh thanked partners from UN Women, WONGOSOL, the Irish Embassy, and the Gender and Sexuality Initiative Unit (GSIU), including those who traveled from New York, for their unwavering commitment.

"By the time we return to CSW70 and the Women's Summit in September, we must be able to point to what we've done. We must show that Liberia didn't just promise--but delivered," she said.

"We need all hands-on deck," Golakeh concluded. "This is not the Ministry's agenda alone--it is Liberia's future at stake."

Speaking on behalf of UN Women Country Representative Madam Comfort Lamptey, Priscilla Wanjiru, Partnership and Coordination Specialist, stressed the importance of national ownership and implementation.

"One of the key challenges we've seen globally is that while governments sign onto international frameworks, the real challenge is translating those commitments into action," Wanjiru said.

She noted that Liberia has already developed a national roadmap to guide the implementation of its Trailblazer commitments. This roadmap will be validated by stakeholders and presented at the upcoming Global Women's Summit in September 2025.

"This is not just about preparing for a summit," she added. "This is about long-term change. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with the Government of Liberia--up to the summit and through to 2030--as we implement the SDG5 gender agenda."

Wanjiru also encouraged stakeholders to see themselves as both watchdogs and implementers.

"Civil society must hold governments and partners accountable to ensure that programs are aligned with what we've committed to. These two Beijing+30 actions--ending violence and investing in youth--must not remain on paper."

Representing Liberia's civil society, Esther S. Davis Yango, Executive Director of the Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL), delivered a strong message calling for increased government accountability and improved implementation.

"Yes, we have made progress. We have more women-led organizations, more women speaking out, and we've developed good policies," she said. "But the problem is implementation. Liberia is known for signing on to global commitments but struggles to domesticate them."

She specifically cited the continued practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Liberia, despite a national ban and ongoing school sessions.

"It amazes me that even while school is in session and FGM is banned, the practice continues. Are we prioritizing the economic benefits of this harmful tradition over the rights and futures of our girls?"

Yango urged the government to take stronger action and collaborate meaningfully with civil society organizations that operate at the grassroots level.

"We are the foot soldiers. We work in the communities. We know the issues on the ground. If the government is serious about its commitments, it must work with us."

She also shared a heartbreaking case brought to her office involving the alleged murder of a young woman by her partner, where the family lacked legal representation and financial support.

"There are too many voiceless victims out there. If we don't act, who will speak for them? What are we doing, as a government, to ensure every girl and woman is protected?"

Yango concluded by urging the government to use the updated National Action Plan as more than a planning document.

"This framework should not only be on paper--it should be alive in our policies, budgets, and community programs. Let us not just sign; let us act."

The dialogue concluded with a shared understanding: transforming the Beijing+30 commitments into results requires inclusive collaboration, consistent monitoring, and adequate resources.

As Liberia moves forward, the roadmap to 2030 is clear: End gender-based violence. Empower the next generation of women. Align national policies with international standards. And most of all--act.