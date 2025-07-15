Liberia: Maritime Beat Lta - Back-to-Back Champions of the 2025 Intra-Governmental Tournament

Diversity exists within unity, just as unity is found within diversity. On Friday, July 10, the Liberia Maritime Authority secured a 1-0 victory over the Liberia Telecommunications Authority during the 2025 Intra-Governmental Tournament. The event was held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium and organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Both sides performed admirably throughout the match, but at the 80th minute, the sweeper from Liberia Telecommunications Authority made an inaccurate pass to their goalkeeper. This mistake was seized upon by the lone goal scorer, Boakai Foday of the Liberia Maritime Authority, who skillfully positioned the ball into the net, securing the shipping boys their second consecutive championship.

"I feel good because in every competition there has to be a winner and scoring the winning goal and seeing my team lift the trophy is a great moment for me."

Boakai Foday shared his enthusiasm following the match. Although he was the sole goal scorer, he is a former National team player who participated in the 2007 African Cup of Nations alongside Francis Grandpa Doe at the time.

"This victory is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the team. From the first game to the final whistle of today's match, our players gave their all. I'm proud of what we've achieved for the second consecutive year,"

Following the match, Thomas Watson, the Head Coach of LiMA, commended his team for demonstrating discipline, resilience, and solidarity during the entire tournament.

Intra-Governmental Tournament

The Intra-Governmental Tournament (IGT) enhances collaboration and teamwork across various government departments. It raises employee spirits, encourages a healthy lifestyle, and motivates involvement in sporting activities. This event also serves as a platform for networking, highlights government programs, and honors cultural diversity. Through award presentations, it acknowledges outstanding performance and fosters continued participation in government sports events.

Football

The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) secured first place, followed by the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) in second, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) in third.

Kickball

First place was awarded to the National Lottery Authority (NLA), with the Ministry of Youth and Sports taking second, and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) finishing third.

Basketball

The basketball final between the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) and the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) is set to take place on Tuesday, July 15, at the SKD Gym.