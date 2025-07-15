Liberia: U.S.$1m Project Announced As Indian Embassy Meets Women's Legislative Caucus

The Embassy of India in Liberia hosted members of the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia (WLCL) for a high-level engagement aimed at strengthening collaboration on women's empowerment, parliamentary exchange, and capacity building.

The meeting, held at the Indian Embassy in Monrovia, was led by Rep. Ellen A. Attoh-Wreh, Chairperson of the WLCL and Representative of District #3, Bong County. She was accompanied by eight fellow Caucus members from both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"We are honoured to host Members of the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia (WLCL), led by Chairperson Rep. Ellen A. Attoh-Wreh. Discussions covered potential collaborations and parliamentary exchanges. WLCL appreciated India's ongoing support under the UN South-South Cooperation framework for women's empowerment and gender equality."

A key highlight of the meeting was the acknowledgment of a new development initiative recently approved under the IBSA Fund (India, Brazil, South Africa).

According to a release dated July 14, 2025, a US$1 million proposal has been approved to enhance the capacity of the WLCL, in partnership with UN Women.

The initiative aims to promote gender-responsive legislation and governance through tailored capacity development programs. Its key objectives include:

Developing an action plan for legislative reforms targeting discriminatory laws, promoting access to sexual and reproductive health rights, advancing women's equal rights to economic resources and employment, and supporting informal education and economic empowerment, especially for women and girls in rural areas.

WLCL members expressed their appreciation for India's continued commitment to gender-focused development under the UN South-South Cooperation framework.

Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma, in his remarks, thanked the Caucus for the warm reception extended to the Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation during its visit to Liberia from June 1-3, 2025. He also conveyed India's gratitude for Liberia's solidarity in the global fight against terrorism.

The Caucus praised India's dedication to strengthening women's leadership and expressed keen interest in future exchanges and training opportunities in collaboration with Indian institutions.

WLCL Participants included: Rep. Ellen A. Attoh-Wreh - Chairperson and Representative, District #3, Bong County, Rep. Prescilla Abram-Cooper - Co-Chair, National Affairs and Representative, District #5, Montserrado County, Rep. Julie Wiah - Finance Secretary and Representative, District #2, Lofa County, and Rep. G. Bessie Sonii-Feika - Treasurer and Representative, District #3, Grand Cape Mount County.

Others are Rep. Marie Johnson - Member and Representative, District #2, Grand Gedeh County, Rep. Moima Briggs-Mensah - Member and Representative, District #6, Bong County, Sen. Dabah Varpilah - Member and Senator, Grand Cape Mount County, Sen. Botoe Kanneh - Member and Senator, Gbarpolu County and Madam Marayah Fyneah - Head of Secretariat, WLCL

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to deepening collaboration and exploring new avenues of cooperation between the Indian Embassy and the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia. -Press release.