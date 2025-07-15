Liberia: Justice Gbeisay Faces Senators On Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill — Chief Justice designate, Associate Justice Yamie QuiQui Gbeisay, will have to convince members of the Liberian Senate on how he plans to unite the full Bench of the Supreme Court before his confirmation, according to Senate Chair on Judiciary Sen. Augustine Chea.

But Associate Justice Gbeisay has told Senators at his confirmation hearing that he doesn't know how to convince the senators and Liberians regarding his strategy and administrative plan to keep the full Bench of the Supreme Court united.

The confirmation comes following his nomination by President Joseph N. Boakai as the third least senior person on the bench, a move that has cast a shadow over his nomination within legal circles.

Following the retirement of Chief Justice Youh, Jamesetta Howard-Wolokollie became the most senior and experienced associate justice, followed by Associate Justice Yussif Kaba, Chief Justice-designate Gbeisay comes third, followed by Associate Justice Clinton-Johnson.

On Monday, July 14, 2025, the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petition chaired by Senator Augustine Chea and Co-Chair by Lofa County Senator Joseph Jallah, conducted a public hearing for Chief-Justice designate, Gbeisay, aims at evaluating his suitability and understanding of the legal aspect and constitutional comprehension of the law.

The confirmation here is in keeping with President Joseph N. Boakai's June 30, 2025, decision nominating Associate Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia, following the statutory retirement of Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh, who turned 70 last week--the mandatory retirement age for Justices under Article 72(b) of the 1986 Constitution.

The Executive Mansion, in a statement Monday, described the nomination as an embodiment of continuity and integrity in Liberia's highest court. The nomination now awaits confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Justice Gbeisay, 66, was hailed by President Boakai as a "distinguished jurist" who "has demonstrated exemplary integrity, profound legal acumen, and commitment to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution." If confirmed, his elevation would crown a long public and private legal career that began in education and spanned foreign affairs, labor, elections, and the judiciary.

During the confirmation hearing in the Liberian Senate Chamber, Grand Kru County Senator Albert Chea requested that Associate Justice Gbeisay present his strategy and plan to maintain bench unity, given his nomination by President Boakai and his understanding of his position on the bench.

However, responding to the senator's question, he said that he doesn't know how to convince the senator and the Liberians regarding his plan to keep the bench united and collectively working, adding that he believes that his colleagues trust and are pleased with him.

"I don't know how to convince you regarding this one. But I have worked with Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba. He is my colleague from law school. Also, we both served as judges down. I believe that my colleagues are cool and okay with me," he stated.

Following the response of Associate Justice Gbiesay, the Presiding officer of the hearing and Chair of the Judicial Committee, Sinoe County Senator, Cllr. Augustine S. Chea called Justice Gbeisay to order, reminding him that he must convince the body to approve his nomination.

According to him, every single senator of the Liberian senate must be fully convinced, with proper and in-depth explanation regarding Justice Gbeisay's vision for the justice system, his principles, and how he intends to hold the full bench of the court together to ensure the adequate dispensation of justice instead of descending opinions.

However, based on the information provided by Senator Chea, Justice Gbeisay stated that he believes his colleagues are satisfied with his nomination, as evidenced by the Presence of Associate Justice Kaba and Clington-Johnson at the hearing.

"So, all that I can tell you, Senator, is that all of us come from one small law school. We have worked together for many years, and I have had the opportunity to be with them for the past three years now. They respect me, and I respect them. I believe they are happy because I was selected from the bench rather than being brought in from outside. Therefore, I believe they will work with me and we all will work together and have a smooth sail," he stated.

Meanwhile, providing a written speech regarding his plan for the judiciary, he said that he is a Liberian with twenty-seven years of practical legal experience in several capacities, namely seventeen years as a practicing lawyer, seven years as a judge, and approximately three years as an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

Accordingly, Justice Gbassy asserted that he is with integrity and deep understanding of the Liberian, regional, and international laws, while vowing to transform the justice system through legal reforms in consultation with the legislature, magistrates, and justices' capacity-building initiative.

"I am grateful to the Liberian Senate for inviting me in obedience to Article 54 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia for me to appear before this body to evaluate my suitability for the office of the Chief Justice of Liberia. However, it's my hope that you will individually and collectively find me fit following the conclusion of this evaluation process and confirm me," he added.

He assured Liberian that when confirm as Chief Justice, he will do his best to justify the confidence repose in him by the President of Liberian and the legislature, adding that in line with the protocol, he has submitted his Curriculum vita which is not must different from what he submitted in 2022 when designated as an associate justice by President George M. Weah.

"I am with integrity and have pushed over the years to interpret the law without fear or favor. Consequently, I have been presiding over several of the landmark cases in Liberia; obviously, some of my opinions and judgments may have been perceived by some people as controversial. But, on the contrary, all my judgments have always reflected honestly the need to be the true interpreter of the spirit and intent of the authors of our constitution, and you, the legislature, thereby making the court the true beacon of hope for citizens. It's my hope you will objectively evaluate this, and it's a decision which you will not regret when I am confirmed," he concluded.