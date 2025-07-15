Liberia: How Hamak and 79 Resources Defrauded Liberia

A damning investigation by Liberia's Ministry of Mines and Energy has uncovered a web of deceit, license fraud, and financial malpractice involving two companies, Hamak Mining and its successor 79 Resources, that reveals deep dysfunction within Liberia's mineral resource governance.

Monrovia, July 15, 2025: At the head of these companies is Mr. Amara Kamara, a Liberian businessman with alleged questionable business practices.

Efforts to reach Mr. Kamara to comment on the findings and allegations raised within the Ministry's report proved futile as his MTN-Lonestar cell number ending in 773 was switched off.

The revelations, made public in a Special Investigation Committee (SIC) report, expose how corrupt practices, regulatory negligence, and administrative collusion have cost the Liberian people both revenue and resource control. The scandal not only implicates company executives but also casts a shadow on former officials within the Ministry itself.

Hamak Mining Company, once holding rights to the highly valuable Nimba gold license, has sat on the license for years without fulfilling its legal obligations. Despite clear geological promise and artisanal mining activities within the area, Hamak conducted no meaningful exploration, violating its license terms.

To make matters worse, Hamak's license had long expired in 2017, and the company never formally applied for renewal, a basic requirement under Liberian mining law. When questioned, Hamak falsely claimed it had received a "special extension" from the former Ministry of Mines and Energy, a claim proven untrue as no documentation of such an extension exists in Ministry records.

Perhaps the most damning evidence, Hamak owes over $400,000 USD in unpaid license fees to the Government of Liberia. This staggering debt signals a flagrant disregard for the rule of law and the country's economic sovereignty.

Facing mounting legal pressure and an expired license, Hamak rebranded itself as 79 Resources, a classic shell-game maneuver aimed at dodging accountability. The new company applied for a license over the same area, even before its competitors, notably Northwestern Mining, yet carried the same debts and ownership.

This move, widely viewed as a fraudulent attempt to bypass regulatory scrutiny, was illegal under Liberian law. The Ministry confirmed that such tactics amount to criminal deception, demanding the immediate cancellation of all rights and applications associated with the company.

To deepen suspicions, 79 Resources submitted banking documents with two different account numbers (Ecobank accounts 6101761642 and 6102150042), along with other inconsistent and contradictory records. The SIC's investigation confirmed that Hamak owns 100% of 79 Resources, making the new company nothing more than a legal front.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2025, newly appointed Minister of Mines and Energy Wilmot J.M. Paye convened an emergency senior management meeting after discovering that two exploration companies, 79 Resources and Northwestern Mining, had made payments for the same license area.

In response, Minister Paye launched a three-member Special Investigation Committee. The Committee was instructed to investigate immediately and report the findings by Monday, May 12, 2025. Their mission: to uncover the truth, make recommendations, and prevent further escalation.

Key Findings from the SIC Report revealed that 79 Resources applied before Northwestern Mining for the license area. The company submitted Ecobank bank statements with two different account numbers, raising suspicions of financial manipulation.

79 Resources is 100% owned by Hamak, a company in debt to the government and no longer holding a valid license. It provided incomplete and possibly fraudulent documentation during the application process.

Used two different Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) during the application and payment process, violating standard tax and licensing procedures.

Payment for the license was made not by Northwestern Mining itself, but by a separate company, Northwestern Investment, using yet another TIN, raising questions about corporate identity and transparency.

Shockingly, the SIC uncovered that a senior Ministry official, the Assistant Minister for Mineral Exploration and Environmental Research, who was also Acting Deputy Minister for Operations, approved payment invoices for the same license area to both companies.

This grave error, whether due to incompetence or collusion, enabled double invoicing and opened the door to potential corruption, costing the Liberian state valuable income.

The committee delivered the following urgent recommendations, including immediate suspension of all applications for the disputed license area. The Ministry should assume full control of the area until further notice.

Also, refund all payments made by both 79 Resources and Northwestern Mining through legal and transparent means.

Additionally, investigate the basis of Hamak's tax waivers, including why other companies were not granted the same. At the same time, seek legal clarification from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) on the rules governing tax waivers in the mining sector.

The committee report also recommended investigating inconsistencies in the bank documents and TINs submitted by both 79 Resources and Northwestern Mining.

Audit the financial and ownership history of Hamak, Hamak Gold, and 79 Resources to uncover the extent of fraud and potential tax liabilities and examine the relationship between Northwestern Mining and Northwestern Investment, particularly how license payments were handled.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Establish internal checks and balances to prevent senior staff from signing documents in multiple capacities, a loophole that facilitated this scandal.

Suspend the issuance of payment invoices until license area verification has been completed. And establish formal relationships with banks and the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) to authenticate all financial documents submitted in future applications.

The Nimba gold license area is now legally open, as both 79 Resources and Hamak have failed to meet legal standards or maintain valid licenses. Their efforts to retain rights through deception and legal gymnastics must be met with swift and public accountability.

Furthermore, the Ministry must ensure that Northwestern Mining's questionable activities, including the use of multiple TINs and third-party payments, are also properly investigated.

This scandal has highlighted the deep rot in Liberia's mining sector, revealing a system where powerful elites manipulate processes to amass private gain, robbing the Liberian people of their national wealth.

Liberians deserve transparency, accountability, and fair governance of their natural resources. This is not a case for bureaucratic delay; this is a call to prosecute.