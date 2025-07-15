Liberia: NEC Upper Nimba Raises Over $2k From Voter Card Replacements Ahead of District 5 Poll

The Upper Nimba County office of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has generated $2,420 in revenue from the replacement of lost or damaged voter registration (VR) cards ahead of the August 12 by-election in District 5.

NEC Upper Nimba Magistrate Milton Paye disclosed that 448 individuals paid the required $5 fee for replacement cards during a six-day period from July 8 to July 13. The replacement process, he said, drew an "unprecedented" turnout.

Of the total applicants, 348 were men and 136 were women, according to Paye.

The voter card replacement initiative is carried out under Section 3.5(2) of the New Elections Law of Liberia. Although the law has been in effect for several years, it was first enforced during the April 2025 Senatorial by-election in Nimba County. This marks only the second time the statute has been implemented nationwide.

Paye emphasized that all payments for the replacement cards are made directly to the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), not the NEC.

Speaking on a local radio station in Sanniquellie, Paye said preparations for the August 12 by-election are "well on course." He called on citizens of District 5 to remain peaceful and actively participate in the electoral process free of violence.