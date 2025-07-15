Liberia Advocates Disability Rights At UN Crpd Conference

Liberia has reaffirmed its global commitment to disability rights and inclusion following its active participation in the 18th Session of the United Nations Conference of States Parties (COSP18) to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), held from June 8 to July 8, 2025, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The Liberian delegation was led by Samuel Dean, Executive Director of the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), and Deputy Director for Administration Winnifred Paye. The pair engaged in multiple high-level forums and delivered a national address during the plenary debate on June 12.

"Our journey to the United Nations has been a testament to Liberia's enduring spirit--a nation that refuses to be left behind," Dean told journalists in Monrovia on Monday. "We proudly carried the voices of Liberia's disability community to a global platform advocating for inclusion, empowerment, and dignity."

During the June 11 roundtable on indigenous rights and inclusion, Dean and Paye called on global institutions to fully implement Article 29 of the CRPD, which underscores the political rights of persons with disabilities, particularly women from indigenous communities.

"Our advocacy was clear," Dean said. "We called on the UN and its partners to move beyond rhetoric and offer tangible support to persons with disabilities seeking leadership roles."

Addressing delegates from more than 180 countries on June 12, Dean highlighted Liberia's progress, including the 2005 creation of the National Commission on Disabilities and the nation's ratification of the CRPD in 2012. While the Optional Protocol to the Convention remains unratified, he noted, discussions are ongoing.

Dean also praised the current administration under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, pointing to the appointment of five persons with disabilities to strategic positions as a milestone in inclusive governance.

"Liberia's ARREST Agenda has been redefined as the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development--an unmistakable signal of the government's commitment to leaving no one behind," he said.

He added that nearly US$1 million was allocated to the Commission this fiscal year--the highest in its history--marking what he called a new era for disability inclusion in Liberia.

Dean's speech also spotlighted cross-institutional efforts: the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection's support for orphanages housing children with intellectual disabilities; and the Office of the Second Lady, which recently secured land for disability-focused housing and education projects.

He further hailed Liberia's commitment to inclusive sports, noting continued government support to the Liberia Amputee Football Federation and the Wheelchair Basketball Federation. Liberia's amputee football team is set to represent Africa at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Costa Rica.

Despite these advances, Dean acknowledged Liberia still faces major challenges in tackling systemic disparities affecting people with disabilities. But he affirmed the government's determination to press forward.

"We recognize our challenges, but our resolve is unshaken," Dean said. "Liberia's strides speak volumes--leadership inspired by compassion, policies driven by justice, and an unshakeable belief in the power of inclusion."

He thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the U.S. Embassy in Liberia, and the Orange Liberia Foundation--which sponsored the delegation's travel--as well as a church community in Staten Island, New York, that supports deaf students from Liberia.

"This is not just a report--this is a call to action," Dean said. "Today, we plant seeds of hope and lasting change, knowing that with international support, we can turn the tide for persons with disabilities in Liberia and beyond."

The Conference of States Parties to the CRPD is held annually to review global progress, share best practices, and strengthen international cooperation toward full implementation of the Convention.