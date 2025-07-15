Liberia: Govt Deploys More Police to Nimba, Opens New Depots

GANTA — The Government of Liberia has deployed 31 additional officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) to Nimba County in a bid to bolster security across the region. The move also includes the opening of two new police depots in long-neglected areas.

Nimba, Liberia's second most populous county after Montserrado, faces persistent security challenges including rising crime, drug-related violence, and mysterious deaths often attributed to ritualistic killings. The newly deployed officers are recent graduates of the LNP Training Academy's Class 46 (2024), now assigned across key communities in the county.

The deployment comes five months after The Liberian Investigator published a February 28 report highlighting an alarming statistic: one police officer was serving 2,580 citizens in Nimba--a county of more than 621,800 residents. At the time, the county had slightly over 240 LNP officers, excluding personnel from other national security entities such as the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

Many towns and rural communities remained without police presence or functional depots, making civil dispute resolution and pretrial detention nearly impossible.

The new officers were formally deployed during a ceremony at the LNP's Nimba Detachment Headquarters in Sanniquellie on Monday. Nimba County Police Commander, ACP Mendin Larmie, disclosed that the fresh batch of officers will be dispatched to previously underserved areas including Boe and Quilla, as well as the Kparblee Administrative District.

"These places have gone too long without a police presence despite being densely populated and economically active," Larmie said.

As part of the initiative, two new police depots constructed by Nimba District #6 Representative Dorwon Twain Gleekia will be turned over to the LNP. The depots--located in Toweh Town and Yourpea New Town--are among the first of their kind in those communities.

In addition to Boe, Quilla, and Kparblee, ACP Larmie said some of the 31 new officers will be assigned to Karnplay, Bahn, Saclepea, and Tappita, where LNP manpower remains limited.

Briefing the officers, ACP Larmie urged them to maintain professionalism, uphold ethical standards, and foster strong relationships with local communities.

"We want you all to remain ethical and professional and work with the community without trouble," he said. "By doing that, citizens will respect you, trust you, and feel free to come to you when they have issues."

Residents of the newly covered towns expressed relief, saying the government's intervention addresses longstanding pleas for increased security amid a surge in criminal activities, especially drug trafficking.