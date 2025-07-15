Liberia: Residents Sue Govt, Bea Mountain Over Alleged Land Grab, Environmental Damage

Monrovia — Residents of Ngojah Town in Tewor District, Grand Cape Mount County, have petitioned the Supreme Court of Liberia for a Writ of Prohibition against the Government of Liberia, the National Legislature, and the management of Bea Mountain Mining Company.

The petition, filed before Justice in Chambers Ceaineh Clinton-Johnson, seeks to halt what the residents describe as illegal land seizure, environmental degradation, and contamination of rivers and streams in their community. Represented by designated spokespersons James Kiazolu and Deiman M. Golafaley, the residents allege that the actions of Bea Mountain--facilitated by the government--are in direct violation of their constitutional property rights.

In a 30-count petition, the residents--through their legal counsel--are asking the high court to issue an Alternative Writ of Prohibition to restrain the respondents from "any and all actions" that include erecting signboards, expanding operations, prospecting for gold and other minerals, using explosives, and releasing hazardous chemicals that pose a threat to local livelihoods and the ecosystem.

They further seek an immediate stay order on all mining activities, including surveying and expansion, and request that all proceeds generated by Bea Mountain from gold extraction be frozen and placed into an escrow account until the case is resolved.

"The parties must return to the status quo ante," the petition reads. "We also request that a conference be held, followed by a hearing, after which the court should issue the Peremptory Writ as a matter of law."

The residents also accuse heavily armed members of the Armed Forces of Liberia and the Liberia National Police--allegedly acting as private security for Bea Mountain--of intimidating and harassing unarmed civilians. They call on the court to order the executive and legislative branches to investigate the alleged illegal land seizure and environmental abuse.

The petitioners describe themselves as law-abiding citizens who hold a Statutory Customary Land Deed for 1,572.9 acres--equivalent to approximately 68.5 million square feet--granted by the Republic of Liberia. A copy of the deed, labeled as Exhibit P/1, is attached to the filing.

They argue that their legal standing is solid, based on their collective representation through a power of attorney granted to Kiazolu and Golafaley. The residents insist the executive branch, referred to in the petition as the first respondent, has a constitutional obligation to protect the rights and properties of its citizens, irrespective of social status or political affiliation.

The National Legislature, named as the second respondent, is accused of failing to uphold its constitutional duties to scrutinize concession agreements and safeguard citizens' economic and property rights. The legislature, they argue, is complicit by not exercising due diligence in granting Bea Mountain concessions on private land without due process or eminent domain procedures as required under Article 24 of the 1986 Constitution.

The third respondent, Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC), is described as a Turkish-owned entity operating in Grand Cape Mount County under a concession agreement with the government. The petition links BMMC to Avesoro Resources Ltd., a mining company registered in Jersey, Channel Islands, and formerly known as Aureus Mining Inc. The company is reportedly listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The residents accuse the mining firm of widespread environmental abuse, including river pollution, destruction of traditional shrines, and the use of dynamite near residential areas, which has caused structural damage to homes and fear among villagers.

Should the court find the petitioners' claims meritorious, they are asking for any additional relief the court may deem just and equitable, including a final order barring Bea Mountain from further operations on their land.