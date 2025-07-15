Ghana: MTN Ghana Deepens Commitment to Underserved Communities ...Holds Engagement in Donkorkrom

As part of its commitment to close the digital access gap and enhance customer experience in underserved areas, MTN Ghana has held a community engagement in Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region.

It was aimed at empowering residents with knowledge on digital tools and mobile money safety measures.

The forum focused on digital and financial inclusion for rural and remote communities and services designed to simplify their everyday lives.

The forum also provided residents with vital information on how to prevent MoMo fraud.

The community members were given updates on ongoing investments MTN Ghana is making to improve network infrastructure and reliability in Donkorkrom and surrounding areas.

Commenting on the engagement, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday Georgina Fiagbenu, Corporate Communications Senior Manager at MTN Ghana said, "Our visit to Donkorkrom is a reflection of our commitment to serving all customers especially those in communities that have been historically underserved. We are listening, investing and working with urgency to improve the quality of service."

"These community underscore MTN Ghana's dedication to providing timely information, improving digital literacy and strengthening trust through face-to-face engagement with its customers," she said.

The community members actively participated in the forum and asked questions about product and services, the network and were taught how to spot and avoid MoMo scams.

MTN's team emphasised the importance of customer awareness and also introduced the participants to digital tools to support their business operations and everyday tasks.

The District Chief Executive of Donkorkrom, Ms Kate Mawusi, expressed her gratitude to MTN Ghana for their support to the district noting "I am happy to host MTN Ghana in Donkorkrom today. This visit demonstrates your commitment to your customers. We are excited to have you here in Donkorkrom".

The chief of Donkorkrom, Nana Akuamoah Boateng, commended MTN Ghana for coming to the community to engage with its residents. He commented that it was the first time a corporate organisation had recognised his community and organised such a forum to engage and solicit feedback on its services.

He therefore urged MTN Ghana to continue to strengthen the relationship with Donkorkrom.

Donkorkrom, a community with growing digital needs but limited infrastructure, was chosen as the location for the community engagement to reinforce MTN's commitment to inclusive service delivery and improve connectivity in hard-to-reach communities.

MTN Ghana has for several years organised community fora across Ghana to educate and solicit feedback on its services.