Ghana: Justice Blay Apologises to Kotoko Over Comments

Former Asante Kotoko player, Justice Blay, has apologised to the club and its supporters after making disparaging remarks in a recent interview.

In a radio interview on Friday, July 11, 2025, Blay made some harsh remarks about former teammates which generated outrage in the sports media landscape.

In a statement, the former Kotoko captain stated that upon a thought, he realised his statements may have upset the Kotoko fraternity and issued an unequivocal apology as a result.

"I wish to offer my sincerest and unreserved apology to Asante Kotoko SC, its management, technical team, players, supporters, and everyone who may have been affected by my comments.

Related Articles

"It was never my intention to bring the name of this great club into disrepute or to diminish the contributions of those I've had the honour of working alongside," he said in the statement.

The versatile player also mentioned how playing for Kotoko had positively affected his growth and the massive support he received from supporters while playing for the club.

Blay also accepted full responsibility for his words and emphasised the need to communicate with professionalism and respect, regardless of personal emotions.

"This experience has served as a powerful reminder of the values of emotional discipline, humility, and maturity on and off the pitch," he added. -GNA