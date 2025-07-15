Ghana: GRA, Police Ordered to Release Stolen Vehicle to French Rental Firm

The Accra High Court has ordered the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to immediately release a stolen 2025 Mercedes-Benz V-Class to its rightful owner, French car rental company Tasocak Alexandre HT-Rent A Car, based in Arnouville, France.

Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyadu granted an application for an order of mandamus and prohibition filed by the company, represented in Ghana by its lawful attorney, Kwame Owusu Asante.

The court also barred the GRA from releasing the vehicle to any third party and directed that it be re-exported to France.

Court documents show that the luxury van, with chassis number W1VVMLFZ0S4437034 and registration GY-865-XB, was fraudulently exported to Ghana by Appiah Myke-Cosby, who had rented it in France on September 23, 2024, at €2,800.65.

Related Articles

The rental was extended to November 15, but suspicious GPS activity prompted an internal investigation.

On September 26, a container company in Bruyeres Sur Oise, France, shipped the van to Ghana, listing Myke-Cosby as the consignee.

The French firm filed a criminal complaint on November 18 with the Genosse National Police and the Public Prosecutor of Pontoise.

Following a complaint in Ghana by Mr Asante, Ghanaian authorities intercepted the container at Tema Port.

A police report on March 2025, confirmed the company's legal ownership and recommended the van's re-exportation.

Despite repeated requests and submission of the police report, the GRA Customs Division refused to release the vehicle, leading to court action.

At a July 3 hearing, the GRA claimed ignorance of the van's whereabouts.

Mr Asante, who was present at the courts, however, alleged that some GRA and police officials were complicit with the criminal syndicate, revealing that he was mistakenly contacted by insiders who believed he was part of the operation.

Justice Nyadu, after reviewing all submissions, ruled in favour of the applicant and ordered the immediate release and return of the vehicle to France, cautioning the GRA against releasing it to any other party.