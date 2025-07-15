Liberia: Govt Legitimizes Stand's Protest

- With strong reservations

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice and the Liberian National Police, has officially endorsed, legitimized, and stamped the most publicized " We the People" anti-government protest.

The centralized protest is organized by the Solidarity of Trust for A New Day (STAND) and endorsed by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and several other opposition political parties and Civil Society Organizations.

The motive of the anticipated protest is to call the government and international partners' attention to the alleged prevailing economic hardship, especially skyrocketing price elasticity, dangling development, corruption, and abuse of power, among others.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, the Ministry of Justice and members of the Joint Security officially met with representatives of STAND (Solidarity of Trust for a New Day), a civic advocacy group planning to hold peaceful protests beginning July 15-17, 2025.

The meeting was held in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Justice. Representatives of the Solidarity for Trust attended it for a New Day (STAND), Youth League of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the Liberia Council of Churches, and members of the Joint Security.

During the STAND and partners meeting, they expressed appreciation to the government of Liberia through the Joint Security for the meeting and dialogue.

"We The People Movement", participating in Civil Society Organizations as well as the Youth League of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) have requested a permit to demonstrate on the dates mentioned above to voice concerns over alleged governance and injustice-related issues under the Boakai-Koung Administration," the group stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the Organizers of the STAND protest have confirmed that they will fully cooperate with law enforcement and work within the perimeters of the permit that will be issued to them.

STAND's leadership also reiterated that the planned protest activities on the dates requested will be conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law, emphasizing their intention to engage constructively with the national government.

Responding to the group's concern, Police Inspector General Gregory O. W. Coleman urged the protesters to respect the rights of other citizens while cautioning them against destructive actions.

Col. Coleman, ahead of the scheduled protest in the meeting, urged the organizers of the rally to remain peaceful and law-abiding during the march.

"We recognize the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression," IG Coleman said. "However, we urge STAND and its supporters to conduct themselves responsibly. Any acts of violence, provocation, or public disorder will not be tolerated," he stated.

The Ministry of Justice, through the Liberia National Police, reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding democratic freedoms while ensuring public safety.