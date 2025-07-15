Liberia: Jahmale Diagnostic Center to Evolve Into a Fully Operational Medical Facility.

The Director General of the National Social Security & Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), Dewitt B. VonBallmoos, has revealed plans to transform Jahmale Diagnostic Center into a fully operational medical facility that will provide essential healthcare services in Liberia.

Jahmale Diagnostic Center is a Liberian-owned outpatient medical center situated at the A.B. Tolbert Road ELWA Junction in Paynesville, providing diagnostic and specialized clinical services to Liberia and the West African sub-region.

It was commissioned as a private investment by the National Social Security Corporation (NASSCORP) to address the issue of transferring workers who sustain injuries on the job to Ghana and instead have them treated locally with first-class equipment, including MRI, CT scan, and a digital X-ray machine, among many others.

The facility has been used for basic healthcare services, including diagnostic examinations and treatments, for which some of Liberia's ruling class and other elites travel abroad to obtain.

The facility, which comprises a three-story imaging and laboratory building with an adjoining four story outpatient clinic and pharmacy building, offers a clinic boasting board certified physicians in General Medicine, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orthopedics, Neurosurgery, Urology, and Otolaryngology, significantly increasing the range of diagnostic and therapeutic options available in Liberia.

Disclosing this over the weekend at the 50th anniversary celebration of the National Social Security & Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) in Monrovia, Mr. VonBallmoos described the plan as a strategic investment that will serve as a revenue-generating asset for NASSCORP.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He says, while infrastructure development remains crucial, and human capital development is at the core of their long-term vision, they have prioritized staff capacity building through targeted in-house training workshops and participation in international seminars and conferences.

Accordingly, these initiatives aim to equip their personnel staff with the essential skills and knowledge necessary to meet the evolving demands of their operations and, at the same time, serve their beneficiaries effectively.

"Our success is also rooted in the unwavering support of the government and the private sector. Their contributions, financial, logistical, and moral, are vital for the sustainability and expansion of our pension program."

Also, he says, "We remain deeply grateful for this partnership, which ensures that NASSCORP continues to fulfill its social responsibility of providing security, dignity, and welfare to our retirees and the wider community."

Meanwhile, he extends profound gratitude to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, former President George Weah, and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for allowing him to serve in his results-oriented administration. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.